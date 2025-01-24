Work and lifestyle goes hand in hand: Game-changing benefits to attract top talent in 2025

Top talent isn’t just looking for a paycheck anymore – they want benefits that genuinely add value to their lives.

A few years ago, free Friday snacks and drinks might have been enough to impress potential hires, but times have changed. Today, top talent is looking for more than just a competitive paycheck – they want benefits that genuinely add value to their lives.

Why great benefits matter

“The job market evolves every year, and the competition for top talent is fierce,” says Emma-Jane Truter, Founder and Head Social Media Strategist at Cape Town-based Emma Is Social.

“This isn’t just a challenge for big companies. Small businesses must step up, offering competitive and relevant benefits to today’s needs.”

If you want to stand out, here’s what to focus on:

1. Holistic wellness support

Focusing only on physical health with gym memberships or office yoga is not enough. Mental health and financial wellness are just as crucial.

“Mental health should be a top priority,” explains Truter. “Offer multiple ways for employees to access support, like counselling services, mental health apps, workshops, or even quiet spaces for mindfulness during the workday. Also, work to reduce any stigma around seeking help.”

Money stress is another big concern. With rising interest rates and living costs, employees value financial planning tools, education, or access to financial advisors. Emergency savings programmes are a great way to show you care about their long-term well-being.

2. Work-from-home stipends

“Flexible work options are no longer a luxury; they are a must,” says Truter. But beyond flexibility, employees want support to create productive home setups.

This could mean subsidising internet costs, providing a stipend for ergonomic furniture, or even contributing toward soundproofing for home offices. These small investments can greatly affect how employees view your commitment to their work-life balance.

3. Learning and development opportunities

Upskilling is essential in a rapidly changing world. Don’t expect employees to figure it out alone – offer growth opportunities as a benefit.

Start small with mentorships, online courses, or conference access if you can, go bigger with funding for certifications or degrees. Pair these with flexible schedules or study leave to make it manageable.

“In the past, professional development was reserved for top executives,” says Truter. “Now, it’s recognised as valuable for everyone, especially those just starting. Helping your team grow their skills benefits both them and your business.”

4. Pet-friendly perks

South Africans spend more on their pets than ever, reflecting how much animals are considered part of the family. Acknowledging this as an employer can set you apart.

“Pet insurance has become a household essential,” says Truter. “Including it as part of your benefits package can make a huge difference.”

You can also offer pet-related leave – time off for new pets or flexibility when pets are sick. Small gestures show employees you value their whole family, including furry members.

Final thoughts on benefits

“Benefits don’t need to be flashy,” concludes Truter. “They just need to reflect what’s important to people right now. If you’re unsure what will resonate, ask your team. They’ll tell you what matters most.”

By offering thoughtful, relevant benefits, you’ll position your business as a place top talent wants to be.

