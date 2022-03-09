How to use flowers to spice up your sex life

Hein Kaiser

Move over Valentine’s Day, there are 364 other days of the year where flowers can still double up as love letters, apologies and, believe it or not, tools of seduction.

Whether it’s the impact of colour, shape or fragrance, flowers have been instruments of sensuality for millennia.

And it’s not just the obvious, and though red roses have been associated with love and seduction for ages, there are many other blooms that can influence and impact a good time between the sheets.

Jasmine

Jasmine is not only one of the most fragrant and tender floral varieties you can plant in your garden or, insert in an arrangement, it also has several properties that make it naughty and nice at the same time.

Jasmine is considered very feminine in its essence and is said to revive your beau or belle’s love.

The oil derived from the flower has been said to increase sexual desire, stamina and libido.

Sunflowers

Sunflowers make large, beautiful and bold statements wherever they are placed in the home, office or in a gifted arrangement, but they’re useful for far more than just looking pretty or making cooking oil.

Sunflower seeds have also been named a libido enhancing snack.

But this larger-than-life flower is said to possess anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that in turn promote a sense of wellbeing and, ergo, diminish a sense of nervousness and anxiety, which in turn enhances bedroom performance.

Poppies

For a real turn-on, turn to poppies.

It’s been said that this beautiful bloom has the ability to awaken sexual fantasy and desire, while its fragrance is known for its attraction properties.

As with sunflowers, poppie seeds are edible, and in addition to being mood enhancing when consumed, it is also said to promote relaxation and an overall sense of wellbeing.

It’s also rumoured that it advances overall sexual health and libido.

Orchids

Orchids are not only beautiful and exotic, but they are a symbol of desire.

According to ancient Greek mythology, this flower was associated with fertility and women believed that, when pregnant, the child’s father should eat loads of orchid tubers to ensure that the baby would be a boy.

Orchids are also a popular Valentine’s Day alternative.

Some orchids produce vanilla beans, known as a key ingredient of sexual desire.

According to legend, both the flower and its seed create sexual desire that other floral family members just cannot compete with.

It’s seductive and sensual, and it’s all about lust.

Lavender

Plant some lavender in your garden, too. They are not just engaging, beautifully coloured purple flowers but studies have shown that sexual desire is fuelled by its fragrance, especially in lavender oil.

The use of lavender oil in aromatherapy has indicated that it improves sleep, reduces anxiety and depression while, importantly, ups the ante on lust.

Morning Glory

Morning Glory is a powerful aphrodisiac.

The seeds are edible too, apparently, and have hallucinogenic properties. But there’s a better way to use them, and much safer.

The flowers are said to contain acidic substances that produce heightened contractions and movements in women, of course, on a sexual plane.

Plant them all around the house, wait, and see.

Beyond looking to flowers to chemically induce a good time, a beautiful arrangement also doubles as a love letter or note of intent.

Getting into pants flowers include coral or orange, or sunset two-tone roses that represent passion and desire, purple-ish carnations share ideas of dreams and fantasy, while acacia and ambrosias makes sure to let your potential lover know that the feeling is mutual.