A dream’: Kaizer Chiefs star Dillan Solomons marries longtime partner

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

9 minute read

27 June 2025

02:07 pm

The pair got engaged in December last year.

A bride and groom walking together in the grass.

Soccer star Dillan Solomons with Jadé Harris on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram/@_solomons18

Kaizer Chiefs player Dillan Solomons recently gave fans a glimpse into his white wedding ceremony.

The footballer married his longtime partner, Jadé Harris, on Saturday, 21 June, after the pair got engaged in December 2024.

“A dream. Introducing Mr & Mrs Solomons,” Solomons captioned his wedding photos on Instagram.

Dillan and Jadé have a two-year-old daughter, Mia-Cora, who they welcomed in April 2023.

Dillan Solomons: ‘Till the wheels fall off’

Solomons also shared heartwarming pictures of their engagement in December last year.

The soccer star popped the question in a simple yet stunning way at a restaurant, with a cake that read, “Will you marry me?”

Solomons posted photos taken after the proposal, showing Jadé holding a bouquet of flowers and proudly showing off her engagement ring.

“Till the wheels fall off”, he wrote, captioning the photos.

