It’s becoming more common for individuals to want to focus on developing a stronger core nowadays. A strong core helps to strengthen your back and abdominal muscles, thereby correcting your posture and minimising back pain from daily physical activity.

We are often picking up and putting down heavy items or bending our backs in various directions and without a strong core, this gradually leads to lower back pain. Over the years, this has led to chronic back pain which can be quite debilitating.

Pilates has become one of the non-surgical and non-medicinal ways of helping to strengthen one’s back and reducing back pain due to weak core muscles. Today we will focus on pilates, its benefits and the different types.

What is Pilates and what are the benefits?

Pilates is a series of controlled movements which help to improve flexibility, build strength and endurance, improve coordination and balance, develop a strong core and overall control of one’s body. It focuses a lot on alignment and breathing.

Different types and Equipment

There are six different types of Pilates:

Classical Pilates

This is the original pilates developed by Joseph Pilates which uses exercises on the mat and apparatus. The difference between classical Pilates and other types is the resting position which is the posterior pelvic tilt.

Mat Pilates

This type of pilates only uses a yoga mat and your body.

The focus during sessions is typically on core strength. It is the preferred pilates for those with back pain.

Reformer Pilates

Reformer pilates. Picture: iStock

This type of pilates uses a machine called the Reformer which is a bed-like frame with a platform and springs. Most of the exercises on the reformer are similar to the mat exercises with the difference being added resistance from the springs, straps and ropes on the reformer. Reformer pilates is best suited to those needing to progress from mat pilates.

Contemporary Pilates

This type of pilates is based on the methodology of the classical pilates but differs based on the style the teacher prefers to use. It’s regarded as not so traditional as the other types. It is also often used for injury rehabilitation and therefore depends on the different injuries.

Pilates exercises. Picture: iStock

Stott Pilates This type of pilates, developed by Moira Merrithew, uses a variety of different equipment such as the foam roller, stability and BOSU balls. This type of pilates is a great choice for those wanting to improve their balance.

Winsor Pilates

This type of pilates, developed by Mari Winsor, focuses on weight loss, shaping and toning the body. This method utilises classical pilates exercises in a specific, non-traditional order. So there are five different types of pilates to choose from. As a beginner, I would start with mat pilates and progress from there. Many use pilates to help build their “six-pack” and with commitment and daily practice, it can definitely help.

Zulu is a qualified biokinetics and cofounder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego.zulu;

Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook: Letshego Zulu