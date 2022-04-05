Daily hacks: Achieve toned arms from your home without using any equipment

Lerato Maimela

The Covid-19 pandemic introduced a home-based lifestyle where people got to do their regular day activities and tasks right from the comfort of their home to keep away from the dangers of spreading and contracting the virus.

Home workouts have become a growing trend in the last two years, and people have adapted to exercising in their homes instead of a crowded and confined public gyms.

Looking to get sculpted arms from the comfort of your home?

The Madfit Lifestyle team have shared a video on their official YouTube channel on how to achieve toned arms with a few exercises which can be done from your home without using any gaming equipment’s.

Triceps dips

For this first workout you will need to get down into a crab-like position, insuring that your heels are the only part of your feet touching the floor.

You will then use your arms to lift your body and then dip your body, repeating that motion for a full hour.

Walk out knee pushups

Once the first exercise is done, you will then do a walk out on the floor using your arms into a plank position, and once your body is fully screeched out then you will kneel onto the floor to do a half pushup, before doing a walk out back into a sanding position.

Repeat this exercise for a full minute or for as long as you can.

Reverse plank

For the next exercise you will need to sit on the floor with your bums. You will then use your arms to stretch out your body, ensuring that your fingers are facing away from your body.

Once you have put your body in place, you will then use your arms to lift your body, and remain in that reverse plank position for a full minute, or for as long as you can.

Half pushup on the wall

For this next workout you will be using the nearest wall in your home to do pushups.

Always remember to make sure that your chest does not touch your hands or the wall when going in for the pushup, and that you never push your body too far back out when pushing away from the wall during your pushups.

Continue doing the half wall pushups for a full minute, or for as long as you can to work on getting toned arms.

Triceps extensions on the wall

The next workout also makes use of the wall to work on toning and sculpting your arms without using any equipment’s.

You are going to lean your arms against the wall, making sure that forearms and elbows are touching the wall.

You will then lean your body into the wall using your arms, and then pushing your body away from the wall as if you are doing the half pushups on the wall.

Repeat this exercise for a full minute, or for as long as you can.