Genetics have a significant influence on many aspects of our life – from height to eye colour, weight and whether we develop certain health conditions. And recent reviews have shown that our genetic make-up even influences whether or not we’re suited to a certain type of exercise. To understand how genetics impact the way we exercise, it’s important first to understand why we adapt to exercise in the first place. “Adaptation” refers to the body’s ability to make subtle improvements that help it better cope with a new exercise or challenge. One example of this would be increased muscle mass...

Genetics have a significant influence on many aspects of our life – from height to eye colour, weight and whether we develop certain health conditions. And recent reviews have shown that our genetic make-up even influences whether or not we’re suited to a certain type of exercise.

To understand how genetics impact the way we exercise, it’s important first to understand why we adapt to exercise in the first place. “Adaptation” refers to the body’s ability to make subtle improvements that help it better cope with a new exercise or challenge. One example of this would be increased muscle mass from exercise. These changes in our body help us to be better prepared to do this activity the next time we need to. While we all adapt to exercise, we improve and adapt differently and at different rates, even when we do the exact same exercise.

There are many reasons why this is the case. Various factors, such as diet, sleep, age and whether we leave time to recover between workouts, are all important in how we adapt to exercise. But recently, studies have also shown that the reason we all adapt differently is largely related to genetics.

Research has shown there are hundreds or even thousands of genes influencing the way our body responds and adapts to exercise.

ALSO READ: Revenge body: how to stick to your exercise routine

Role of genetics to determine fitness

There is a difference in genetic makeup of any two individuals at any given time, whether they are elite athletes or couch potatoes. Scientists are unlocking new paths using fitness genetic tests to make positive and long-lasting changes in health, nutrition and fitness. Inheriting certain genes determines your response to specific types of exercise, but you can chalk it out to just 50%. With a combination of positive points from your genetic variants and some modifications in diet you can achieve desired results in your fitness output.

Impact of DNA on fitness

Learning about how genes impact your fitness can help you eliminate the guess work so you approach it in a smart way. Genetic reports on fitness give you an insight about your endurance and experts may recommend high-intensity, longer duration training sessions.

Eating and exercising in sync with your DNA can work wonders to keep you fit, build lean muscles and weight loss in a smart way. Know the best exercise for you through your genes.

Genetic reports relating to fitness provide an analysis on the following traits:

Likelihood of injury

Power

Endurance

Post exercise recovery

Exercise motivation

Aerobic capacity and more.

Training programmes will give you an idea of how well a DNA-based fitness plan is working for you. Genetic testing will increase confidence and motivate you to work in harmony to achieve your goals. Your DNA blueprint will help boost speed, recovery time, endurance, power and more. There are multiple companies specialising in DNA tests. Search for them on the net if you want to see what your DNA blueprint is regarding your body’s needs.

*Co-writer Thapelo Mowela