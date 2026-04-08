Tourists behaving badly: Officials warn going wild at Kruger Park could cost you thousands

Vanessa Davis from Wildlife in Crisis warned that leaving vehicles in Kruger can have deadly consequences.

Officials and experts have warned about the reckless and dangerous behaviour in the Kruger National Park, cautioning that it may be a matter of time before a memorable moment becomes a tragedy.

Their concerns follow two separate incidents in which tourists behaved dangerously near wild animals in Kruger National Park were shared on social media recently.

In the first video, a tourist is seen stepping out of his car to photograph a lion, while others remain safely inside their vehicles.

The second shows a similar event, with a man filmed leaving his car and walking directly towards an elephant.

The man who left his vehicle to see the lion was fined R2 500. Although no fine was confirmed for the second man, he would’ve faced a similar fine.

Concerning trends

Speaking to The Citizen, Reynold Thakhuli of South African National Parks (SANParks) said that while such behaviour is “not so common”, it remains a serious concern inside the park.

Another concerning trend was parents letting their children hang out of the vehicle’s windows, posing a danger.

“On entry into the parks, guests are issued a poster that has the rules of the park. We urge visitors to familiarise themselves with these rules. Rules need to be followed,” he added.

Gazetted fines under environmental law

SANParks enforces penalties under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act (Act 57 of 2003) and its associated regulations, which govern behaviour inside national parks.

Fines range from R500 to R2 500 or more.

According to the official gazetted schedule of offences, penalties include:

R500 for feeding or disturbing animals

R1 000 for removing natural materials such as wood, sand or stones

R1 500 for exiting or entering the park through unauthorised points

R1 500 for reckless or negligent driving that endangers others or wildlife

R1 500 for failing to obey instructions, including alighting from vehicles or protruding from windows

Up to R2 500 for serious transgressions, such as “entering or being in a special nature reserve, national park, vessel that does not comply with requirements of management authority’s internal rules”

Experts warn: “Extremely risky behaviour”

Vanessa Davis from Wildlife in Crisis warned that leaving vehicles in Kruger can have deadly consequences.

“Tourists leaving their vehicles in Kruger is extremely risky and strongly discouraged. Parks rely on clear rules, signage, and rangers to protect both people and wildlife, but the key to safety is always visitor compliance,” she told The Citizen.

She added that most visitors do follow regulations.

Previous fatal incidents

The latest incidents follow a series of past tragedies in the park. In January 2025, a tourist was trampled by elephants while trying to save his two grandchildren, who were taking pictures of the elephant herd.

Authorities continue to warn that ignoring park regulations not only endangers human lives, but also puts wildlife at risk and undermines conservation efforts inside one of Africa’s most visited reserves.

In January 2025, the body of a suspected poacher was discovered in the Pretoriuskop section after he was reportedly attacked and killed by a hippo while illegally entering the park.

In a separate incident, three workers clearing alien plants near the Sabie River were injured when a hippo charged at them. The group was rushed for medical treatment, sustaining “serious but not life-threatening” injuries.

In June 2019, a leopard killed a staff member’s toddler at staff quarters in Malelane.

In December 2023, a female tourist was stabbed in the leg by a tusk after an elephant flipped a British couple’s vehicle. Several months later, another bull elephant overturned a tourist vehicle at Sable Dam in the park, leaving occupants with minor injuries.

SANParks has long warned that human-wildlife conflict is an ever-present risk.

In 2014, then managing executive Abe Sibiya said, “It is vitally important that members of the public visiting various national parks should always adhere to the rules.”