Dry humping can give you an orgasm – expert

Hein Kaiser

Dry humping is sexier than it sounds. It’s about being naughty without crossing the border into penetration of any kind.

It’s a fun part of foreplay or a different route to orgasm, and both can be a lot of fun said sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala.

Rasekoala said: “Dry humping is when two people come together and they rub either their genitals against each other’s genitals or against a different part of their bodies. You can be clothed or naked or in your underwear, even a simple T-shirt. You can do it lying down, sitting, and standing.”

She said that lovers can use different body parts to stimulate and heighten sensations, targeting erogenous zones.

She added: ”It’s about just having a good time and spicing it up. You can definitely get an orgasm from it.”

Dry humping is also known, more clinically, as outercourse. And it has other benefits or uses too, apart from just sexy fun. For some people, abstinence from any form of penetrative sex, for various personal or cultural beliefs, outercourse is a safe channel for intimacy without the risk of crossing the line and engaging in direct sexual contact.

WATCH: Sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala explains what dry humping is and how to have fun.

Rasekoala said: “Dry humping is still an option people use for different reasons, whether it be religious or cultural beliefs, or based on your age. Some people would just like to wait before doing the full deed, for example younger people may be abstaining from penetrative sex at first.”

Outercourse also almost eliminates any risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

It’s also a journey to seduction, she said: “It’s also a nice way to get you to want to do more. It’s almost like foreplay. And although you can orgasm from it, it’s still like a nice build up to the final deed, so to speak.”