PICS: KZN rural health programme sees 57 men and boys circumcised in one day

KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said it was pleasantly surprised by the warm response to its rural health care initiative, particularly because 57 men and boys were circumcised in a single day

The department launched its community-based primary healthcare programme, “Isibhedlela Kubantu” targeting residents in far-flung rural areas.

This week, health care workers set up mobile stations in Pongola, in northern KZN.

Demand for circumcision takes department by surprise

While the pop-up clinic aimed to offer various types of medical care, officials were surprised by the number of men and boys who showed interest in medical circumcision.

This is particularly encouraging since SAnews.gov reported last month that eight initiates died in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of traditional male circumcision season on 17 June this year.

At least 300 community members made their way to this pop-up clinic site on Friday. Of those, 57 men and boys opted for medical circumcision.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane was also on-site and started the programme by visiting local homes with a team of medical officials in tow. They vaccinated eligible people against Covid-19 and educated them about different ailments.

At least 289 people were attended to in just a few hours, with 279 screened for TB.

A dozen (12) patients were screened for prostate cancer; 54 women underwent a pap smear (to test for cervical cancer), while four were initiated on the HIV-protection pill known as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis.

Some 63 patients were seen by a medical doctor, while 182 were attended to by professional nurses, with 40 being seen by a physiotherapist.

At least 188 patients were treated by an optometrist, with eight receiving glasses.

A number of geriatrics also received walking sticks, while five women were initiated on birth control.

Ten other people had their teeth extracted.

Twenty-seven patients were vaccinated against Covid-19, while one person tested positive for HIV/-AIDS and received counselling as well as Anti-Retroviral Treatment.

A further 21 patients were referred to the hospital.

“These are patients who would have ordinarily had to walk a long distance to visit healthcare facilities, but they are here and happy to receive medical attention right on their doorstep,” said Simelane.

“We are extremely pleased to have brought these services to the local community. This is what Primary Healthcare is about,” she concluded.

