WATCH: ‘He has kept all his promises’: Inside Somkhanda Gumbi’s wedding to third wife

SABC reality TV star and well-known polygamist Somkhanda Gumbi has added a third wife to his growing family.

Gumbi, popularly known for his family reality show The Gumbis, which aired on SABC 1, has two other wives: Bayede Cebekhulu Gumbi (35) and Nombuso Malinga Gumbi (29).

On Sunday, 29 June, Gumbi tied the knot with 22-year-old Zama Duma in a grand ceremony held in KwaZulu-Natal.

In her speech during their first ceremony, Zama revealed that Gumbi had shown serious intentions just one week after they met.

“Seven days into knowing me, he sent a letter to my parent… You meet someone at the end of October, and by December, he pays lobola,” she said.

Zama, who was 21 at the time and still completing her first degree, said her parents were not initially supportive of the idea.

“My dad said, ‘I’m not okay with this, but I may allow it if you promise me you’ll get your PhD’,” she added.

Now a Wits University graduate, Zama said life has been smooth sailing ever since her parents gave their blessing.

Becoming Mrs Gumbi

Zama has documented her journey to becoming Mrs Gumbi on Instagram — from her umembeso ceremony held a few weeks ago to her recent white wedding.

She said her husband has fulfilled every promise he made to her.

“I remember he called and said, ‘By the way, I’m going to marry you. Where do you want to live so I can start building you a house?’” Zama shared.

A few days ago, she took to her Instagram Stories to show off the home Gumbi built for her.

“Look at the beautiful farmhouse my husband built for me in less than two months, ke. Weh, waze wayindoda soka lami,” she captioned the photo.

Zama Duma’s IG Stories. Pictures: Screenshot

