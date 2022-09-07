Tiger Brands recalls baby powder after asbestos detected

Gareth Cotterell

Tiger Brands has recalled some of its Purity and Elizabeth Anne’s baby powder after trace levels of asbestos were detected.

Asbestos found in test samples

The company decided to recall its products as a “precautionary measure” when trace levels of asbestos were found in test samples of its talc powder.

As a precaution, @TigerBrands is recalling Purity Essentials Baby Powder due to trace levels of asbestos that was detected in test samples of the talc raw material used in these products. For more info, visit https://t.co/OFJrzC7KB9 | ☎ 0860 004 755 pic.twitter.com/He7Zn3eYPj— Tiger Brands (@TigerBrands) September 7, 2022

Tiger Brands said the asbestos was found in a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used in the production of its baby powder products.

“The batch of raw material with the detected trace levels of asbestos does not meet the company’s strict quality and safety standards,” Tiger Brands said in a statement.

Baby powder products recalled

Tiger Brands said the following products are affected:

100g Purity Essentials Baby Powder/Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder (Barcode: 6009523601859)

200g Purity Essentials Baby Powder /Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder (Barcode: 6009523601866)

400g Purity Essentials Baby Powder /Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder (Barcode: 6009523601828)

400g Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Fresh Baby Powder (Barcode: 6009523604515)

The company said customers should return the products to stores or pharmacies for a cash or coupon refund, from Thursday – 8 September.

It added that the recall does not affect Purity Essentials Baby Cornstarch Powder or any other Baby Care products under the Purity brand.

ALSO READ: Plant-based ‘meat products’ will not be taken off shelves

Johnson & Johnson

The recall from Tiger Brands comes weeks after Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced it was stopping worldwide sales of its talc-based baby powder by the end of 2023.

The products were suspected to have caused several forms of cancer.

J&J is facing almost 40 000 lawsuits after consumers and cancer survivors claimed its talc products caused health problems.

NOW READ: Johnson & Johnson to remove talc from baby powder