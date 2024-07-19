Autosexuality: Lusting after yourself

When Kourtney Kardashian spoke about her autosexuality, it sparked widespread curiosity. It also highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of human sexuality.

Self-care, self-love, self-pleasure. These have become rallying cries for mental health, emphasizing the role that sexual expression plays within it.

While sex remains socially taboo in many ways, signs of acceptance are emerging, with more people feeling safe enough to publicize their orientations.

In Zoologist Desmond Morris’ book The Human Zoo: A Study of Humans as Urban Animals, he notes that, like all animals, sex is crucial for humans and not just for procreation. Scientists affirm that sex is a biological need, akin to eating, sleeping, and walking. Morris discusses sex for procreation, pair-formation, exploration, and even among friends. In the animal kingdom, bisexual and homosexual sex for pleasure is common, as is self-pleasure.

Humans have taken sexual identity to another level, partly due to social prejudice. Today, there are many terms and pronouns defining individuals’ gender and sexual orientation. This makes it complex to understand each acronym or term.

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be autosexual

Sex educator and founder of Save That Spark, Lisa Welsh, said autosexuality is where an individual is sexually attracted to themselves. This includes a preference for self-arousal and viewing yourself as the main focus of sexual interest and activity. “Autosexuals are sexually attracted to their own body and persona,” Welsh said. This behaviour is not unlike that seen in the animal kingdom.

Autosexuality contrasts with asexuality and other forms of sexual attraction. “Autosexuality is unique because the focus of attraction is the self. Conversely asexuality is characterised by a lack of sexual attraction to anyone. It’s also not the same as orientations where attraction is directed towards other people,” Welsh said.

Autosexuality is not narcissism

Identifying as autosexual means having a self-focused sexual identity, but it’s not narcissism. “Autosexuality shouldn’t be confused with narcissism. While both involve a focus on the self, autosexuality is specifically about sexual attraction. It doesn’t imply the broader psychological traits of narcissism,” Welsh said. Narcissism includes traits like an inflated sense of importance and lack of empathy, which are not intrinsic to autosexuality.

She suggested looking for specific signs to determine if you are autosexual. Common indicators include a preference for masturbation over sexual activities with others and fantasizing about yourself in sexual scenarios. “Signs often include fantasising about sexual scenarios, distinct from merely enjoying solitude,” she noted.

No other high-profile celebrities have openly identified as autosexual, but public discussions by figures like Kardashian help raise awareness. “The openness of celebrities help broaden public understanding and acceptance of all sexual identities,” Welsh observed.

“Autosexuality is a valid sexual orientation that stands out due to its focus on self-attraction, adding to the diversity within the spectrum of sexual orientations,” Welsh said. However, self-loving individuals may face social challenges that prioritise traditional romantic and sexual relationships. Misunderstanding and lack of recognition can be significant hurdles.

Finding support and belonging to a community of like-minded individuals can help autosexuals embrace and celebrate their identity. Connecting in online forums, sharing experiences, and advocating for the recognition of diverse sexual orientations on social platforms can provide a valuable outlet.

In their sexual lives, autosexuals may focus on masturbation as a complete sexual experience. They might also incorporate their self-attraction into broader aspects of their sexual life, even if they engage in activities with partners, Welsh said.