Cervical cancer leading cause of cancer deaths among SA women: What to know

Despite the grim statistics, cervical cancer is a disease that can be prevented and managed effectively.

September is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month highlighting the importance of shedding the light on the critical issues surrounding cervical cancer, a disease that remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among South African women.

“Cervical Cancer Awareness Month serves as a crucial reminder for women to take proactive steps towards their health,” said Dr Dion Kapp, executive manager of managed healthcare and providers at Bestmed Medical Scheme.

Cervical cancer: Access to resources for prevention

“Through regular screenings, HPV vaccinations and driving awareness of symptoms, we can work together with healthcare providers to ensure women have access to the necessary resources for prevention and treatment to combat the disease,”

Despite being the second most common cancer among women in the country, it is highly preventable and treatable. The statistics, however, are alarming, with a lifetime risk of 1 in 41 for South African women, particularly affecting black African women.

Cervical cancer threat in South Africa

According to the Department of Health cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in women in South Africa. It disproportionately impacts South African women, especially those aged between 35 and 50.

The main cause of cervical cancer is infection of the cervix by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), of which strains 16 and 18 are the most common types associated with the development of cervical cancer.

The primary culprit behind this disease is the human papillomavirus (HPV), responsible for approximately 70% of cervical cancer cases worldwide. HPV leads to over 300,000 deaths annually, with South Africa facing a significant share of these fatalities.

Each year, more than 5,000 new cases are reported in the country, with a majority resulting in death.

Prevention: Early detection and vaccination

“It is estimated that early diagnosis and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions can prevent up to 80% of cervical cancers,” said Kapp.

Regular pap smears are vital in detecting abnormal cells in the cervix before they progress into cancer.

The HPV vaccine is another powerful tool in the fight against cervical cancer.

Available for adolescents from age 9 up to 26, the vaccine is particularly effective when administered before girls and young women become sexually active.

Kapp highlighted that “vaccinating girls and young women significantly reduces their risk of HPV infection, thereby lowering their risk of developing cervical cancer.”

Government efforts in HPV vaccination

The Gauteng Department of Health has been proactive in its efforts to protect young girls against cervical cancer.

Earlier this year, the department ran the first round of the HPV vaccination campaign in public primary and special schools across Gauteng.

The campaign, which took place from 5 February to 20 March 2024, targeted Grade 5 girls aged nine and above.

These girls received a single dose of the Cervarix HPV vaccine, which is highly effective in preventing HPV infections caused by the type 16 and 18 strains of the virus.

During the previous vaccination drive in September to October 2023, an impressive 84.6% of the targeted Grade 5 girls were fully vaccinated with the HPV second dose vaccine.

“We wish to appeal to those who had not signed the consent to think about the long-term implications of not having their children immunised. By giving consent, you are taking a responsible step to ensure that we save the future of our girls, a single dose at a time,” the MEC during the first run of the campaign.

Recognising symptoms and seeking treatment

Early detection of cervical cancer symptoms is crucial for successful intervention.

Women should be aware of the early signs, which include irregular blood spotting or light bleeding between periods, postmenopausal spotting or bleeding, bleeding after sexual intercourse, and increased vaginal discharge with an unpleasant smell.

Recognising these symptoms and seeking timely medical attention can be life-saving.

Importance of awareness and action

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder for women to take proactive steps toward their health.

Regular screenings, HPV vaccinations, and increased awareness of symptoms are key to combating this disease.

Bestmed’s recent statistics show positive trends, with 16,239 members undergoing pap smears between January 2023 and July 2024, and HPV vaccination claims rising steadily.

“If we strengthen our efforts in prevention, early detection, and management of invasive cancer, it is estimated that we can reduce cervical cancer deaths by more than 30% by 2030,” Kapp said.

The collaborative efforts of healthcare providers, government initiatives, and public awareness campaigns are essential to ensuring that women have access to the necessary resources for the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer.