Lesufi promises capacity boost to cancer patients

Lesufi promised new radiotherapy centres for two hospitals in the province.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi promised cancer patients that government would continue to to expand its capacity for cancer treatment in the province.

Speaking at the State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Thursday, Lesufi said the move will ensure the expansion of capacity to treat cancer.

He said that the Department of Health acknowledges the ongoing concerns about cancer treatments in the province and it plans to “promptly” designate a group – led by cancer specialists – to serve as mediators between the department and the relevant groups.

“Construction at both Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital is expected to commence before the end of this financial year,” he said.

The new radiotherapy centres at the hospitals will provide treatment rooms for linear accelerator machines to accelerate care for radiation oncology patients.

“The provincial government will continue to make investments in ensuring expanded capacity to treat this highly specialised area”

R784 million allocated to cancer treatment

Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced in the 2023 Gauteng Budget speech that the Gauteng Department of Health will receive an allocation of R784 million.

This is to address the urgent backlog in surgical and radiation oncology services, emanating from shortages in both personnel and equipment.

“In efforts to clear the backlog, Gauteng Provincial Treasury and Gauteng Department of Health have worked with civil society organisations – SECTION27 and Cancer Alliance – in an approach, which involves the procurement of the necessary machinery and equipment needed for radiation therapy to assist the patients on the waiting list, particularly given that the nature of the disease requires urgency,” Mamabolo said.

Cancer Alliance drags Gauteng Department of Health to court

However, in July 2024 the civil society organisation Cancer Alliance took the Gauteng Department of Health to court for failing to provide the R784 million allocated to the province.

“There are about 3000 patients on the backlog list waiting for cancer treatment, while the government has failed to spend the funds”, said the Cancer Alliance group.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko stated that the government is working with stakeholders to resolve the tender issue, except for the Cancer Alliance, which claims entitlement to the tender.

“They want this thing to be given to them literally. We can’t do that. We have to follow proper processes, that is why now the ducks are in a row. We are finalising all those processes. In fact, they’ve been finalised those processes. Everything is done by the book,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

