Lion’s mane may be the real magic mushroom

Lion’s mane mushrooms are gaining attention for their potential to boost memory, enhance mental focus, and even regenerate neural pathways.

Lion’s mane mushroom (Hericium erinaceus) also known as Bearded Hedgehog Mushroom, known for its health benefits. Picture iStock

Lion’s mane mushrooms may become a potential supplement megastar in the pursuit of better health. It’s receiving standing ovations with claims ranging from boosting memory and aiding mental focus to regenerating neural pathways.

And while research is still in its infancy, early findings are promising. According to the online resource Healthline, the mushroom contains hericenones and erinacines, which may stimulate brain cell growth and protect against cognitive decline.

According to the website, a 2020 human trial found that participants with mild Alzheimer’s disease who supplemented with lion’s mane for 49 weeks showed improved cognitive function.

The popular website WebMD added that these compounds might also alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. Some studies link the mushroom to improved hippocampus function, a brain region crucial for memory and emotion.

While its cognitive benefits take centre stage, the lion’s mane’s potential extends beyond brain health. Supplement experts note its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which may help combat oxidative stress, a key factor in chronic illnesses.

The supplement has also been cited as aiding digestive health by protecting against ulcers and inhibiting harmful bacteria. According to WebMD, studies suggest lion’s mane could support nerve repair, offering hope for conditions like spinal cord injuries and other degenerative diseases.

Lion’s mane surging in popularity

“Lion’s mane is not a miracle cure-all,” said Chad Summers of Mycomed. “These shaggy fungi have seen a surge in popularity. The science is encouraging, but it’s still in its early stages. We’ve seen anecdotal evidence of people experiencing improved focus and memory, and that’s exciting. But we always stress that this is a supplement, not a miracle cure.”

ALSO READ: Fezile Pretorius: The white sangoma shattering stereotypes

Summers discovered the benefits of mushrooms for wellness during the pandemic. “I started growing mushrooms at home as a personal project,” he said. “When friends and family began requesting supplements, it quickly evolved into something bigger.”

While he has not quit his day job as a television director of photography, Mycomed was founded, mini-factory and all, to pursue his passion for fungi.

Summers now sources large volumes of the mushroom for production from someone he calls a mushroom guru in the Western Cape. “The guru’s facilities are designed to ensure sterile conditions for the mycelium inoculation and incubation to occur whilst maintaining its 100% organic status,” he said.

Summers said the purported versatility of lion’s mane as a supplement has made it popular across a wide demographic. The supplement has found a diverse audience, from students seeking better concentration to older adults looking to enhance memory. “Some people notice the effects within days, while for others, it takes weeks,” he said. “Consistency of dosage is key.”

Used in Chinese traditional medicine

The mushroom’s appeal also lies in its natural origins. Used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine, lion’s mane is rich in vitamins like thiamine and niacin, as well as essential minerals such as manganese and potassium. It can be eaten raw, cooked, or supplemented in powder or capsule form.

“We believe in the benefits of the whole fruiting body,” said Summers. And whereas other lion’s mane supplements may only extract some value, he prefers using the entire mushroom.

“The difference between lion’s mane fruiting body and mycelium is simple yet complicated to explain, but I’ll try my best,” he said. “The mycelium is the part of the fungus that grows ‘underground’ or, in this case, within wood, as the mushrooms prefer hardwood substrates. Once the wood is fully colonised with mycelium, it recognises it’s strong and ready to fruit. Fruiting is the process of the mushrooms growing ‘above the surface’. So, all those pretty pictures of lion’s mane you see are the actual fruiting bodies, and that’s where the goodness lies.”

In the fruit, you’ll find the treasure. Summers explained that they use a process called activation to break down the mushroom’s tough cell walls, making its nutrients more accessible to the body. “Activation helps break down the chitin, making all the mushroom’s goodness more bioavailable,” he said.

Nature knows best

“Chitin is an integral polysaccharide. It is a natural substance that gives strength and structure to certain living organisms and creatures,” he added. “It’s like a tough material made from sugar molecules. You can find it in the hard shells of crabs, lobsters, insects and the walls of fungi cells. It helps protect these organisms and keeps their bodies strong. After all, nature knows best.”

Summers said they use a specific culture or genetic material to store and propagate when growing the mushrooms. “This master culture is where the magic lies. He said they isolate and select the best mushrooms to ensure top quality and optimal outcomes.

While much of the evidence around lion’s mane is based on animal studies or preliminary trials with small control groups of humans, enthusiasts agree that its potential is significant. They caution that researchers need more human studies to confirm the claimed benefits, but the mushroom’s unique properties have attracted scientists and health enthusiasts.

Summers is optimistic about the future of lion’s mane and its role in promoting health. “The more we learn about these mushrooms, the more we realise how much they can offer,” he said.

NOW READ: Modern stress, ancient solution – facial reflexology’s comeback