Mpumalanga govt targets spread of HIV

The Mpumalanga health department is intensifying efforts to curb HIV, focusing on awareness and encouraging testing among youth.

The Mpumalanga department of health is working around the clock trying to curb the spread of HIV, according to department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule.

Recent statistics from the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) revealed that the province has the country’s highest HIV prevalence at 17.4%, while teenagers and young men between the age of 15 and 24 are among the infected.

Many need to test for HIV

“Despite HIV awareness, many of our people have not yet tested for HIV once or retested in recent months.

“Our Checka Impilo (meaning get tested in Zulu) campaigns will be re-invigorated in this seventh administration to take services to the people, especially children, adolescents and young adults, people in urban and rural settlements and tribal authorities.

“We have partnered with traditional leaders and traditional health practitioners to accelerate our awareness campaigns.

“We will continue to work with our stakeholders to reach the underserved to move them from HIV awareness to testing so that they can take charge of their lives.”

Malamule acknowledged there is a problem, but that looking at where the province came from in 2013 with the prevalence rate standing at 43%, the latest HSRC study indicates there have been massive improvements.

“In a nutshell, this survey indicates that Mpumalanga is putting people on lifelong HIV treatment and getting them to be virally suppressed, which translates into longer and healthier lives,” Malamule said.

