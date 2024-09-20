‘Nothing to do with rain’: Bodies of two men recovered from Louw’s Creek

The two men had been reported missing before their bodies were found by the river. Police told The Citizen they were not washed away.

Bikers used when removing the bodies after they are recovered from Louw’s Creek. Picture: Supplied

The bodies of two men have been recovered near a river in Mpumalanga, with police saying there was nothing to suggest they had been washed away by rains or flooding.

The bodies of the men aged 42 and 56 were discovered in Louw’s Creek outside Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit, on Friday.

Bodies left for a day, recovered when it was safe

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said a search had been done in the area after the men had been reported missing.

“A police chopper and a member of the public managed to spot the two victims yesterday [Thursday] however the place is not easily accessible hence police motorbikes had to be called in to assist,” he said.

The Colonel told The Citizen there was no extreme weather in the area, so it was unlikely the men had been washed away.

“It has got nothing to do with the river or the rain. Not at all, there is nothing like that,” he said.

“The circumstances surrounding that are still being investigated. The two men went to the mountain and they disappeared there.

“That is part of the investigation that is being conducted.”

Police commissioner thanks officers for recovering bodies

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the “exceptional work that was done by members of the SAPS”.

These included the following units: airwing, diving unit, bikers, crime intelligence, detectives, and SAPS members from Louw’s Creek.

He also thanked a local shepherd with his do who provided “great help” to the team.

A team has been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding what Mdhluli called a “strange incident”.

The General also made a clarion call to members of the public, specifically family members of the two victims, to remain calm while allowing space for investigators to work.

