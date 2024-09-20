HIV rates soar in Mpumalanga, youth at risk

Mpumalanga leads South Africa in HIV prevalence, with 17.4% affected. Infections among young men aged 15-24 are rising.

The statistics recently released by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) reveal that Mpumalanga has the highest HIV-positive prevalence inthe country.

It had an HIV-positive prevalence of 17.4% in 2022.

This meant about 890 000 people were HIV-positive.

More effort needed to stop HIV spead

Elphas Nkosi, of the Mpumalanga Provincial Aids Council, conceded that more effort was needed to stop the spread of the virus.

“There are areas which need special attention, especially the increasing number of males aged 15-24 getting infected.

“The focus is on rural and farming communities,” added Nkosi.

The HSRC revealed that about two years ago the province’s virus prevalence among those aged 15 to 24 was 7.8%.

Infection was higher among males at 9.8% while 6.3% of females were HIV-positive.

Prevalence stats

According to the statistics, the virus prevalence among adults aged 25 to 49 was 26.4% overall.

Female infections were at 31.9% and males were at 19.9%.

The report found HIV prevalence highest at 40.8% in adults aged 45 to 49 in 2022 compared to 39% in 2017 among those aged 35 to 39.