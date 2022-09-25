Essential oils, herbal teas, massage: natural solutions to relieve painful periods

ETX Daily Up

Painful periods should neither be trivialized nor taken lightly. When they are chronic and debilitating, they even require medical attention to identify a potential gynaecological disorder. However, most of the low-intensity symptoms can be quickly relieved with natural ingredients, essential oils, and other tools destined to improve the comfort of women during this phase of the menstrual cycle.

Essential oils for painful periods

Essential oils can relieve many everyday ailments, whether they are ingested, applied to the skin, or diffused in the air. Painful periods are no exception. There are many essential oils that can help soothe menstrual discomfort, as the pharmacist Daniele Festy explains in her numerous books on aromatherapy. Clary sage essential oil is particularly recommended for menstrual disorders, acting as a powerful antispasmodic, to be taken with a spoonful of honey, or to be applied through massage with a carrier oil. Tarragon and basil can also be helpful essential oils in case of menstrual pain.

Which ingredients?

As surprising as it may seem, certain ingredients — taken at mealtimes, in the form of infusions, or as food supplements — can also help relieve certain menstrual disorders. Studies have shown, for example, that foods rich in magnesium and omega 3 should be favoured throughout this period. But they are not the only ones. Ginger, parsley, verbena, peppermint and raspberry leaf can also help to calm the pain felt at this time of the month.

The essential hot water bottle

A hot water bottle is a must-have in cases of low-to-medium-intensity pain of many kinds, and particularly for soothing pain felt in the lower abdomen. More generally, it is the heat that helps muscles to relax and relieves the pains and cramps inherent to menstruation, with almost immediate effect. There are now many hot water bottle options, including models containing flax seeds or cherry pits, which are perfect for this purpose. If you don’t have a hot water bottle, you can also take a bath for another way to enjoy the analgesic virtues of heat, without harming your health.