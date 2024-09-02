Nourishing a nation: Vitality enhances HealthyFood benefit

Vitality research shows that members who regularly purchase from the HealthyFood catalogue are 13% less likely to become obese, 55% less likely to have high-risk blood glucose levels and 14% less likely to be at risk of hospitalisation due to cardiometabolic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.

“We recognise that the journey to better health is not always easy, which is why we developed the innovative HealthyFood benefit almost 20 years ago, and invested billions of rands to help members make healthier food choices,” Dinesh Govender, Vitality CEO, says.

By lowering the cost barrier, increasing accessibility and empowering South Africans to make healthier food choices, the benefit features a Vitality indicator (a first in the country!) on the shelf labels for healthier food items, which are then offered at a discount to members.

“People expect bland, boring foods but our partner catalogues really show what’s possible when you tap into an array of choices that ultimately lead to better health outcomes and a reduction in diet-related diseases.

Our commitment to this is rooted in the understanding that small, positive changes in daily habits can lead to incredible long-term health benefits.

The financial burden of healthy food purchases is significant. A study conducted in the Western Cape by Nutrition: The International Journal of Applied and Basic Nutritional Sciences conducted in the Western Cape found healthier foods typically cost 10% to 60% more (comparing the cost per 100g) than unhealthy options.

This price disparity drives consumers toward cheaper, nutrient-poor foods, resulting in higher healthcare costs due to diet-related diseases. But, by improving access to healthy foods and providing effective nutrition education, Vitality and its partners are encouraging healthier food choices.

For the HealthyFood benefit, food items are classified as healthy, neutral or unhealthy. Within the retail environment, the V-indicator identifies the healthiest option in each food group.

“The HealthyFood benefit is grounded in the principles of behavioural science, with the benefit operating through four key pillars.

“They are raising awareness by providing clear food classification and labelling, improving accessibility through partnerships with key grocery retailers, improving affordability by offering financial incentives for healthy food choices, and encouraging healthier eating habits through targeted rewards.

“This unique combination of education, awareness, incentives, and rewards empowers members to eat healthier, making the journey towards wellness both achievable and rewarding,” Govender explains.

Vitality members can get up to 25% back on HealthyFood items, boosted up to 75% with Discovery Bank. Tapping into convenience and flexibility, members can earn Vitality HealthyFood rewards at Checkers and Woolworths.

HealthyFood enhancements include increased monthly spend limits and the ability to choose preferred in-store and online delivery partners for rewards.

