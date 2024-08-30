Thriving in a male-dominated industry: Rifqa’s journey and advocacy for women in ride-hailing

Rifqa has faced obstacles many women encounter, but developed a robust strategy to overcome them.

In the bustling, fast-paced world of ride-hailing, where men often dominate the scene, one woman is breaking barriers and making her mark – Rifqa Carr, Driver Acquisition Manager at inDrive, South Africa.

Her journey in a predominantly male industry is not just about personal achievement but also about advocating for more women to join the industry, closing the gender gap, and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive.

Breaking barriers in ride-hailing

Rifqa’s story began in 2019 when she joined inDrive, a ride-hailing company that stood out to her not just for its growth potential but also for its strong values and innovative approach. Drawn by the challenge and the opportunity for personal and professional growth, Rifqa embraced various roles within the company, from coordinating with drivers to developing acquisition strategies.

Today, she leads Driver Acquisition in South Africa, a role that not only highlights her capabilities but also her commitment to making a significant impact in a male-dominated field.

“I saw this as a challenge and an opportunity for growth,” Rifqa reflects. “I’ve always been motivated by the desire to break barriers and promote gender diversity. The idea of improving drivers’ livelihoods, enhancing customer experiences, and contributing to inDrive’s growth resonates deeply with me.”

Overcoming challenges as a woman in mobility

Navigating a male-dominated industry hasn’t been without its challenges. Rifqa has faced the common obstacles many women encounter, however, she developed a robust strategy to overcome these challenges. She continuously invests in her skills and knowledge to prove her competence, seeks out mentors both within and outside the industry, and advocates for herself and her ideas.

Her resilience and positive mindset, combined with her proactive approach to policy advocacy – especially in terms of safety and inclusivity – have been crucial in her journey.

“By addressing these challenges head-on, I aim to pave the way for other women to succeed in the mobility industry,” she emphasises. Her story is a testament to the fact that with determination and the right support, women can not only survive but thrive in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

inDrive’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment

Rifqa’s success is also a reflection of inDrive’s commitment to creating a people-driven mobility platform where women are not just participants but key drivers of the company’s mission. inDrive has implemented several measures to ensure that women like Rifqa are empowered to lead and innovate.

From having women in leadership roles that shape company strategy and culture to offering career development programmes and mentorship specifically tailored for women, inDrive is setting a new standard in the industry. The company is committed to providing equal opportunities, pay equity, and a safe, supportive work environment that includes flexible work policies for better work-life balance.

Moreover, inDrive actively recruits and supports women drivers, showcases their achievements both internally and externally, and partners with initiatives that advocate for women’s empowerment. The Aurora Tech Award, for example, is a female-focused empowerment initiative by inDrive aimed at bridging the gender gap in the tech space by supporting female-led tech start-ups. This award is just one example of how inDrive is working to create a more inclusive and equitable industry.

Challenging traditional gender norms

inDrive is not only committed to supporting women within its own ranks but also to challenging traditional gender norms within the wider mobility and ride-hailing industry. The company promotes women to leadership roles, encourages more women to become drivers, and ensures safety and support for women drivers and passengers alike.

Gender sensitivity training, inclusive marketing campaigns, and services tailored to women’s needs are part of inDrive’s strategy to transform the industry. By doing so, the company is actively promoting gender equality and enhancing its effectiveness as a people-driven mobility platform.

Future of equality and innovation

Rifqa’s journey and inDrive’s initiatives highlight the importance of gender diversity and inclusivity in the mobility industry. As more women like Rifqa step into leadership roles and advocate for others, the industry will continue to evolve, becoming more inclusive, innovative, and reflective of the diverse communities it serves.

For women looking to break into the mobility industry or any male-dominated field, Rifqa’s story is a powerful reminder that with the right mindset, support, and opportunities, the sky’s the limit. And inDrive, with its mission to challenge injustice and empower women, is the right place to achieve this vision of a more equitable and dynamic future.