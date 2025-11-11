Oral health: Your mouth may be killing you

Good oral health can impact your body positively but that not taking care of your teeth can make you sick - Expert.

Most people think oral care begins and ends with brushing. It’s not enough.

New research suggests that your mouth might just be the starting point for your overall health. Or the endpoint, quickening the decline in wellness.

Gum disease has now been linked to more than fifty systemic conditions. It’s not just about a bright smile and a lingering kiss.

“Your mouth is the gateway to your body,” said oral hygienist Dirna Grobbelaar of Ivohealth.

“The same bacteria that cause gum disease can enter the bloodstream through inflamed gum tissue and contribute to inflammation elsewhere. This can raise your risk of heart disease, diabetes, respiratory illness and even cognitive decline.”

She said that scientists have found the same bacteria that live in infected gums in the arteries of heart patients and the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

“Chronic oral inflammation affects the body’s immune response,” Grobbelaar said. “That can worsen diabetes and other conditions that thrive on inflammation.”

She added that oral health should be viewed as an integral part of overall health.

“We can’t separate the mouth from the rest of the body. What happens in the mouth reflects what’s happening systemically. If your gums are inflamed, that inflammation is affecting the rest of you, too.”

Oral inflammation affects immune response

Brushing is important, but it only does part of the job.

According to Grobbelaar, a toothbrush reaches about sixty percent of tooth surfaces. The remaining forty percent, the tight spaces between teeth, is where plaque hides and gum disease begins.

“That’s where most people go wrong,” she said. “Those small gaps are where the biggest impact on oral and general health can be made.”

Ignoring those spaces can have consequences.

“Plaque is sticky and full of bacteria. When it’s not removed, it hardens into tartar that irritates the gums and triggers inflammation,” she said.

“It’s about finding a small habit that fits your lifestyle. One minute a day can protect your heart, brain and overall health.”

The first sign that there may be a problem, she said, is bleeding gums when brushing or cleaning between teeth.

“Pain is not one of the signs of gum disease,” Grobbelaar said. “That’s why prevention is so important. Think of it like exercise. A few minutes a day now will save you years of trouble later.”

Save yourself some trouble

Sometimes bad breath is a symptom too.

“That smell is bacteria breaking down food debris between the teeth,” she said. If left untreated, inflammation can spread deeper into the tissues, eventually affecting the bone and leading to tooth loss.

“Bleeding is also not a reason to stop cleaning between your teeth,” Grobbelaar said. “It’s a sign that your gums are inflamed. Continue cleaning gently every day, and it should clear within a few days. If it doesn’t, see your oral hygienist.”

She said the biggest mistake people make is either avoiding interdental cleaning or using the wrong tool.

“If you use something too big, you can damage your gums. Too small and it won’t clean effectively.”

Finding the right tool depends on your mouth. Tight gaps might need expanding floss. People with braces, bridges or implants can use interdental brushes or ortho floss. People with sensitive gums or less dexterity, soft picks or bi-directional brushes work best.

“The best tool is the one you’ll actually use every day,” Grobbelaar said.

She also recommended that people replace interdental tools regularly.

“Brushes and picks wear down or collect bacteria over time, just like a toothbrush. Change them often so they stay effective,” she said.

Grobbelaar said that the goal isn’t perfection, it’s consistency.

“Good oral health is a reflection of balance. Eating well, cleaning daily and checking in with a professional twice a year. When you take care of your mouth, you’re taking care of your whole body.”

