Can the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’ help couples rest more peacefully?

It’s something we all know but still bears repeating: sleep is essential for staying healthy. And a series of restless nights can become the starting point of tensions in some couples. But a Swedish trick called the “Scandinavian sleep method” may help couples rest more peacefully.

Sleeping with another person is not always smooth sailing, and different rhythms can be a source of insomnia. You may have already tried every trick in the book to get to sleep quickly, yet your other half keeps you awake.

But you know how essential these hours of rest are for physical, intellectual and psychological well-being. When it comes to work, poor sleep can even have a significant effect on your career, as a recent study suggested.

Meanwhile, a survey of Americans indicates that restless nights are one of the main causes of arguments within a couple. But if you don’t want to — or can’t — sleep in separate bedrooms, what can you do? Borrowing a tip from the Scandinavian way of living may offer a solution.

To each their own (comforter)

Referred to as the “Scandinavian sleep method,” this tip requires a bed and two individual comforters. The idea behind this method is to regain control of your sleep. With your own comforter, you regulate your temperature according to your needs and desires.

No more unpleasant surprises, your other half will no longer pull the blanket off you in the middle of the night. Moreover, despite the proximity with your partner, you keep your own space and keep a form of independence.

On social network TikTok, Cecilia Blomdahl, a Swedish influencer who lives in Norway, says she uses two duvets and she could “never live with one.”

With more than 1 million views, the video has prompted reactions from viewers. Some explain that the trick of having “separate comforters” has changed their life and even saved their relationship for at least one of them.

While it may seem miraculous, this solution does have a few disadvantages. The “Scandinavian sleep method” requires investing in two single comforters instead of the one you already have, which may be tricky during this period of inflation. It also essentially doubles the cleaning requirements of your cover.

