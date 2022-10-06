What is mouth taping and how can this TikTok trend help you sleep better?

ETX Daily Up

In videos posted on the Chinese social network, TikTokers outline the benefits of this technique, which involves taping your mouth shut with adhesive tape before going to bed. According to these users, breathing only through the nose supposedly makes for more restful sleep while limiting snoring. Moreover, some also claim that nasal breathing reduces anxiety, while also making you look more fresh-faced and boosting energy levels.

This tip is inspired by a primary observation, that humans should breathe mainly through the nose. Mouth breathing can lead to infections. Bacteria can get in and cause cavities, for example, infecting the gums. In addition, the tonsils can swell, as they are not equipped to effectively filter the air breathed in through the mouth.

But does that really mean we should be taping our mouths closed at night? Not according to health specialists. This trick can, in fact, cause choking (especially for those who have difficulty breathing through their nose), promote the appearance of sleep apnea, and cause insomnia or other sleep disturbances. Not to mention possible skin irritation issues caused by tape stuck directly on the lips or around the mouth.

If you’re experiencing difficulties with snoring or night-time breathing, TikToker Dr. Doireann O’Leary advises turning to other solutions, such as using nasal spray to unblock the nose, or sleeping on your side. To get back into the habit of good breathing, practicing meditation or yoga can help. However, if problems persist, specialist medical advice should be sought.