Stay in and get fit in winter

By Letshego Zulu

It’s important to stay focused on your fitness all year round. As we endure the colder days of winter, I’m sure many of you have thought about moving your workout routines indoors.

If you haven’t done so yet and are struggling to keep to your routine, then it’s time to move them indoors. There is no off-season when it comes to your health. Individuals need a minimum of 90 minutes of exercise a week to maintain or increase, their health status, regardless of the season.

Try one of these indoor exercises to stay fit in winter

Rock climbing

Indoor rock climbing is perfect if you like a challenge of strength and strategy. Try different paths up the indoor rock wall to modify the difficulty or try a low wall if you’re afraid of heights.

If rock climbing is outside your comfort zone, it’s nice to know that rock -climbing facilities have very reliable safety mechanisms to minimise any risk.

Indoor rock climbing is a great option – it allows you to try a new form of exercise and it’s also fun. It includes learning new skill like rope tying and works on very important muscle groups – hand grip strength and important posture muscles of the upper back.

Picture: iStock

Ice skating or roller skating

If you like the cold, you will enjoy bundling up for a day at the indoor ice rink. Ice skating requires balance and coordination, making it a great workout for your core muscles and legs.

If the winter cold’s not your thing then indoor roller rinks are another solution. There are a few roller rinks in our country, so look them up. The great thing is that they have roller skates and roller blades for hire so you don’t need your own if you want to try it out.

Swimming

Swimming is a summer staple, but you can continue to get your backstroke fix throughout winter by taking laps around an indoor pool. Since swimming is a low impact exercise, it’s a valuable option if you need to go easy on your bones and joints.

Kickboxing

If you are looking for a calorie –burning workout, then sign up for a kickboxing class. You will build endurance and strength during this all-body cardio session.

Picture: iStock

Jumping rope

This activity does not require fancy equipment at the gym. You can jump rope from your home to get your heart rate up and your blood flowing.

Jumping rope can be done anywhere with very little equipment and takes up very little space. It’s one of my favourite cardio workouts and isn’t too complicated.

If you don’t know how to skip, there are plenty of tutorials on the net, so don’t get left behind.

Yoga

Yoga can affect your physical and mental fitness. You’ll tone your muscles, increase your flexibility and learn breathing techniques to help you relax.

Dancing

You don’t need an official dance studio for this cardio workout. Put on some music, get your friends together and set up an impromptu dance party in the middle of your living room.

Indoor tennis/squash/padel tennis

Indoor tennis, squash and padel tennis are a great alternative to a traditional cardio workout on the treadmill.

You will get a stellar workout as you sprint around the court and make shots to win the game. But don’t forget to warm up. You can avoid injuring yourself with a proper warm-up and cool down routine.

Laser tag

You will have so much fun playing laser tag, you won’t even realise you’re working out. Laser tag is a recreational shooting sport where participants use infrared-emitting light guns to tag designated targets.

Carrying the weight of the laser tag equipment makes for an excellent upper body exercise and running around the arena will get your heart rate up.

Indoor sports league

You do not have to do your winter workouts alone. Get your friends together and join an indoor sports league. You can all play a sport that all of you already love or you can sign up for one that you’ve always wanted to try.

NOW READ: Pre- and post-workouts: Why they’re important