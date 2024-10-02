Sweet tooth SA: When 24 teaspoons of sugar become the daily norm
Consuming too much added sugar can have a direct impact on your mental health.
If you usually add sugar to your coffee, tea, or cereal, try to cut back gradually. Picture: iStock
Excessive sugar intake is a serious issue around the world. While health experts recommend limiting added sugars—like table sugar, honey, or syrup—to about 30 grams per day, many South Africans consume as much as 100 grams, which is around 24 teaspoons!
This isn’t just a problem for our physical health; it can also take a toll on our mental well-being. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, dietitian Mbali Mapholi from Tetley has shared some valuable insights on how we can combat this daily challenge.
Love of sweets might cause mood swings
Mbali explains that consuming too much added sugar can have a direct impact on your mental health. Many people might not even realise that their love of sweets could be behind their mood swings or other mental health issues.
- Mood swings
Eating a lot of sugary snacks and drinks can cause your blood sugar to spike rapidly, followed by a crash. This rollercoaster effect can lead to irritability, fatigue, and mood swings. Unlike the naturally occurring sugars found in fruits and dairy, which are digested more slowly, added sugars can disrupt brain function, resulting in chronic irritability and emotional instability.
- Increased anxiety
Research shows that high sugar consumption is linked to increased feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression. It can interfere with neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which help regulate mood, and it can elevate cortisol levels, making stress and anxiety worse.
- Poor focus and concentration
Added sugars provide a quick burst of energy, but this is often followed by a crash that hampers your ability to focus. Unlike complex carbohydrates or natural sugars that offer sustained energy, sugary foods can lead to brain fog and difficulty concentrating. Long-term consumption can negatively affect cognitive function, memory, and decision-making.
Evict added sugars from your life
Mapholi has put together some easy tips for cutting back without feeling deprived.
- Choose smarter drinks
Opt for beverages that are low in added sugars. Try making your own iced or hot teas. Get creative with flavours by adding slices of lemon, fresh mint, or berries. These additions will make your drink exciting!
- Read food labels
Many packaged foods and drinks contain hidden sugars, even those that don’t taste sweet. Look out for ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, sucrose, dextrose, and maltose. Opt for products labelled “unsweetened” or those with minimal added sugar—5g or less per 100g or 100ml is considered low.
- Snack Wisely
Remember, there’s a difference between a snack and a treat. A snack should be a small, nutritious option between meals. Go for snacks with low added sugars, like raw nuts, seeds, fresh fruit, or plain yoghurt with berries. Pairing fruit with protein or healthy fats helps maintain your energy levels throughout the day.
- Cook and bake at home
Preparing more meals and snacks at home is one of the easiest ways to reduce added sugars. You can control what goes into your food! Try cutting back on the sugar in your favourite recipes or replacing it with natural sweeteners like dates or pure honey.
- Gradually reduce sugary add-ons
If you usually add sugar to your coffee, tea, or cereal, try to cut back gradually. Reduce the amount little by little to allow your taste buds to adjust. Over time, you’ll find that you need less sugar to enjoy your meals or drinks.
