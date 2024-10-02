Sweet tooth SA: When 24 teaspoons of sugar become the daily norm

Consuming too much added sugar can have a direct impact on your mental health.

If you usually add sugar to your coffee, tea, or cereal, try to cut back gradually. Picture: iStock

Excessive sugar intake is a serious issue around the world. While health experts recommend limiting added sugars—like table sugar, honey, or syrup—to about 30 grams per day, many South Africans consume as much as 100 grams, which is around 24 teaspoons!

This isn’t just a problem for our physical health; it can also take a toll on our mental well-being. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, dietitian Mbali Mapholi from Tetley has shared some valuable insights on how we can combat this daily challenge.

Love of sweets might cause mood swings

Mbali explains that consuming too much added sugar can have a direct impact on your mental health. Many people might not even realise that their love of sweets could be behind their mood swings or other mental health issues.

Mood swings

Eating a lot of sugary snacks and drinks can cause your blood sugar to spike rapidly, followed by a crash. This rollercoaster effect can lead to irritability, fatigue, and mood swings. Unlike the naturally occurring sugars found in fruits and dairy, which are digested more slowly, added sugars can disrupt brain function, resulting in chronic irritability and emotional instability.

Increased anxiety

Research shows that high sugar consumption is linked to increased feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression. It can interfere with neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which help regulate mood, and it can elevate cortisol levels, making stress and anxiety worse.

Poor focus and concentration

Added sugars provide a quick burst of energy, but this is often followed by a crash that hampers your ability to focus. Unlike complex carbohydrates or natural sugars that offer sustained energy, sugary foods can lead to brain fog and difficulty concentrating. Long-term consumption can negatively affect cognitive function, memory, and decision-making.

Evict added sugars from your life

Mapholi has put together some easy tips for cutting back without feeling deprived.