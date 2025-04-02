‘So much has changed’: Lalla Hirayama on life after leaving the entertainment industry

Lalla announced her exit from the entertainment industry in 2023.

Former television presenter Lalla Hirayama has opened up about how her life has changed since leaving the entertainment industry.

In May 2023, she announced that she was taking a break to focus on her small business and mental health.

In a recent Instagram post, Hirayama said the move allowed her to prioritise self-care, reduce stress, and step away from toxic environments.

“Since I last shared my experiences a few years ago, so much has changed…

“I’ve let go of toxic relationships and environments, learning to relinquish my care for others’ opinions and replace it with newfound self-acceptance and respect,” she added.

Lalla Hirayama’s continuous battle with PCOS

Hirayama also opened up about her long-standing battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that disrupts hormone levels in women, leading to excess androgens.

She said that after nearly eight years of following a strict protocol under medical supervision, she had been given an “all clear” by her doctors, with no cysts detected on her ovaries.

The former television presenter also added that her lifestyle changes have contributed significantly to her health.

“My PCOS symptoms have significantly improved. I’ve gained a bit of weight – now happily sitting at 60kg from a previous 52–54kg – and I believe this is a healthy shift for my body,” she shared.

Hirayama also shared that four months ago she had her breast implants removed, which she says has helped alleviate fatigue and anxiety.

“I find myself spending less time in the gym and more time enjoying walks with my horses and dogs, which has positively impacted my nervous system.

“I’m aware that changing one’s way of life is not easy for everyone. I am not blind to the realities faced by so many. That being said, this is my journey. I honour the choices I have made, and I believe everyone’s story should be told,” she added.

