Weaning baby off breastfeeding: What parents need to know

Many women find it challenging on many levels, but shared experiences show that no mom, no family is alone in the parenting milieu.

Breastfeeding has been noted as one of the most important foundations of a baby’s early life. It offers nutrition, comfort and connection.

But weaning a baby off the breast is just as significant.

It is a turning point for both mother and child and a significant change in the overall nurture relationship, not just between parent and child, but also within a family.

Dr Letlhogonolo Sepeng, a paediatric neonatologist at Netcare Park Lane Hospital, said that weaning is best approached as a gradual process rather than something to do all at once.

“By gradually weaning, the mom allows herself and the baby time to get used to fewer episodes of breastfeeding until the baby has finally come off breastmilk entirely,” she said.

This helps the body adapt to a decrease in prolactin and oxytocin, the hormones responsible for milk production and the milk flow reflex, while giving both mother and baby emotional space to adjust, she noted.

Space to adjust emotionally

Timing weaning to a baby’s readiness to let go is equally important.

Dr Sepeng said that every baby is different and should not be compared to others.

Readiness signs include good head and neck control. Also, being able to sit upright with minimal support, losing the tongue-thrust reflex, showing good hand-eye-mouth coordination, mouthing and chewing, and being able to swallow effectively.

“Behavioural cues such as showing interest in food, wanting more than just milk feeds and paying attention to family mealtimes can also indicate it is time to start,” she shared.

Where baby shows resistance, she said, patience comes into play.

Force-feeding can cause a baby to develop an aversion to feeding and even to bottles.

“If the baby refuses to take feeds from the mom, let someone else in the house try,” she said.

Waiting for hunger cues, making feeding a pleasant experience, and slowly introducing new textures and tastes. These are better ways to encourage the change.

“Babies used to breast milk feeds for their first four to six months need time to adjust to solids.”

Time to adjust to solids

Support from partners and family members can make the process far smoother, she said.

This can include encouragement, taking over some feeds, helping prepare different types of meals, and ensuring the mom has time for self-care.

Older siblings can also be included to make the baby feel part of family mealtimes.

“Support is not just about the baby,” Dr Sepeng said. “It is about looking after the mother too.”

Weaning comes with its own set of myths. Dr Sepeng said that there is no rule that parents must choose between spoon-feeding and baby-led weaning.

There’s a myth that babies must first master a spoon before trying finger foods. The idea that solids will make a baby sleep longer is also a misconception.

Starting solids before a baby is ready can cause more problems than it solves.

“There is no set time for weaning a baby,” she said. She added that the choice of starting with purees, cereals or other solids must be guided by the baby’s needs and readiness. It’s not a prescribed order.

“It is about moving forward together, at a pace that is right for both,” she said.

Strong support systems

Moms must prepare themselves, too. Dr Sepang said that strong support systems, whether from partners, family members or friends, are important at this point.

As hormone levels associated with breastfeeding drop, it is not unusual for women to experience mood swings, sadness, anxiety or even symptoms of depression.

“Having people to speak to and lean on during the process can make a big difference,” she said..

Dr Sepeng said mothers should seek help if symptoms of sadness, anxiety or feelings of inadequacy persist.

This, for more than a fortnight, or if they lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, or if thoughts of self-harm arise.

Treatment can include therapy, medication where appropriate, support groups and the greater, nurturing involvement of partners and family.

Mothers who connect with other women going through or who have already been through weaning often find reassurance.

Scout groups like Facebook’s Mamahood and benefit from shared experiences and advice.

She also encouraged celebrating milestones along the way, recognising what both mother and baby have achieved.

