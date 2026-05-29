Hantavirus cleared as flu season hits SA

Tshwane MMC says vaccines prevent illness and complications. Most recover at home but risks remain.

South Africans may breathe easier after being cleared of hantavirus fears, but health authorities warn a new challenge is rising: seasonal influenza.

The national department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale confirmed there were no cases of the hantavirus in South Africa, but added there was concern about an Ebola outbreak in Africa.

No hantavirus cases found but flu climbs

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed increased flu activity across the country, with strains including influenza A(H1N1) pdm09, A(H3N2) and influenza B. While most cases remain mild, experts caution that vulnerable groups – such as pregnant women, children, the elderly and those with chronic conditions – face higher risks of severe illness.

NICD and health officials are urging residents to vaccinate early, as clinics brace for winter surges that strain already stretched resources.

NICD spokesperson Vuyo Sabani said health authorities are monitoring increased seasonal influenza activity in the country.

Sabani said for healthy individuals, the illness is mild to moderate and can be safely managed at home with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medication.

“Common symptoms of influenza may include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle and body aches, fatigue and runny or blocked nose,” he said.

Free vaccines offered at clinics

“Many people recover within a week without requiring hospitalisation or antiviral treatment.

“However, certain groups are at higher risk of severe illness or complications. These include pregnant women, elderly, children and individuals with underlying medical conditions such as HIV, TB, diabetes, heart disease, asthma or chronic lung disease.”

Sabani said the NICD continues to recommend annual influenza vaccination as the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalisation.

City of Tshwane MMC for health Tshegofatso Mashabela has also called on residents to vaccinate against seasonal influenza as part of efforts to protect public health and reduce overcrowding in public health care facilities during winter.

“As temperatures continue to drop, public clinics experience an increase in the number of patients presenting with flu-related illnesses, placing strain on health care workers, medical resources and service delivery,” she said.

Case prevented through early vaccination

Mashabela said many of these cases can be prevented or reduced through early vaccination and responsible health practices.

She said flu vaccine helps prevent infections, reduces the risk of complications such as pneumonia, and limits transmission to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

“All primary health care facilities across Tshwane have flu vaccines available free of charge to residents wishing to receive the vaccine,” said Mashabela.