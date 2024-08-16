West Rand Health dismisses rubella outbreak rumours amid ‘suspicious’ rash among school kids

The West Rand District Health Services in Gauteng has dispelled rumours that there is a rubella or measles outbreak in the West Rand after an increase in pupils presenting with a “suspicious” rash.

“In view of the tragic incidences relating to learners in schools in recent days, the West Rand District Health Services would like to alleviate the fear or misconception surrounding the rumours that there is no rubella or measles outbreak in the West Rand district and that surveillance is done continuously to detect any outbreak-prone disease,” the district said in a statement on Friday.

The district said during the last week, there has been an increase in instances reported from schools of pupils presenting with a suspicious rash that spreads quickly in the school’s setting.

Rash presents in different parts of the body

The suspicious rash identified in pupils differs in severity and distinctive features, which range from inflamed to fine, to bumpy. It also presents in different areas of the body, the district said.

It added that none of the pupils presenting at state health facilities had any other symptoms other than the rash.

According to the district, a private healthcare practitioner diagnosed the children with rubella in recent days; however, the diagnosis was without a confirmatory test.

Not rubella or measles

“It was concluded that the symptoms the learner has been presenting with are not rubella or measles, which is defined as a highly contagious disease caused by the measles and rubella viruses, which present fever and a rash that is small, red, flat spots that start on the face or head and then spread downwards over the body,” it said.

“The rash does not form blisters, nor is it itchy or painful. The rash will include other symptoms like cough, conjunctivitis (red eyes), and coryza (running nose).”

The district said it was important to note that rubella or measles can only be confirmed with a blood test, and it is a medical condition that must be notified on the Notifiable Medical Conditions app within 24 hours.

It said that the suspicious rash is defined as a viral rash and is common in areas, including schools, with poor sanitation and hygiene practices.

To avoid the spread of the rash, the district has urged pupils to avoid sharing eating utensils and to practice regular handwashing and sanitation.

“There is no need to isolate children who have this rash,” it said.

