Patient dies on street outside Mpumalanga hospital, family sues for R40m

The family of Lazarus Mathabele, found dead outside Matikwana Hospital, is suing the Mpumalanga department of health for R40 million.

The family of a man found dead outside a hospital is suing the Mpumalanga department of health for R40 million, on the grounds that the facility failed to ensure the safety of the patient.

On 24 July, Lazarus Mathabele, 57, a patient at Matikwana Hospital, was found dead several metres away from the hospital entrance.

The furious family said they decided to take the legal route after hospital management could not explain what might have led to his death.

Patient found outside hospital

His body was found on the street by community members going to work in the early hours of the morning.

Yesterday, family member Grace Mathabele said: “It is a month since my father died but it feels like it just happened yesterday as we are struggling to find closure.

“We took him to the hospital because he was struggling to breathe and he spent many days there before the incident happened.

“When we visited him he was critically ill and could not even go to the bathroom by himself. He needed assistance.

“So it is not possible for a person who was in that position to sneak out of the hospital without anyone noticing.”

Mathabele accused the hospital of negligence and wants the management to be held accountable for the incident.

She said the hospital phoned at 4am on that day to notify them that her father had gone missing. When they arrived at the hospital in the early hours of the morning, a search was launched.

A few hours later, community members informed the authorities that they had found the body.

“My father was found half naked in underwear with his cellphone next to him. Surprisingly he never had a mental problem, he was only suffering from asthma. We inspected the hospital premises and found that a patient can’t escape without being noticed.”

Mathabele said hospital management only met the family a few days after the funeral.

They asked what the funeral cost, but did not indicate whether they were going to reimburse the family.

Letter of demand sent to dept

Advocate July Sibuyi confirmed that the family approached him for assistance and that he had sent a letter of demand to the department of health.

“We are suing MEC Sasekani Manzini and the hospital for R40 million due to the negligence that cost the family a breadwinner. The hospital staff has a legal duty to take care of the patient.

“They failed to make sure the deceased was protected at all times. Manzini and her department are liable for the trauma that the family has gone through due to this tragedy,” said Sibuyi.

Mpumalanga department of health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said he could not comment as the mater is sub judice.

