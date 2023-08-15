Why it is important to play sport as an adult

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

When you were younger, you might have played team sports like soccer or cricket. But most people stop playing team sports after finishing school.

Adults tend to exercise alone when they find time between work and family responsibilities.

Whether you liked team sports or not, they teach important things. Being in a team gives benefits you might not get when exercising alone. That is why, if you have not already, you should think about joining a team as an adult.

Here are five reasons why:

1. Commitment

When you do not have anyone else to be accountable to, it becomes easy to skip your early morning 5km jog or that gym class you vaguely planned on attending.

However, being part of a team means you’ve committed to training alongside your teammates or participating in a tournament.

Skipping a session not only affects you but also disappoints others.

This is why those engaged in group sports tend to remain dedicated for longer and show up for sessions more frequently compared to those who do not.

Picture: Supplied

2. Connection

In our disconnected contemporary society, joining a team presents a wonderful opportunity to enhance mental well-being by allowing you to connect with others.

Engaging in sports creates a shared interest, bridging gaps between people from diverse backgrounds.

Through collaborative play, you collectively strive for a shared objective and hold a mutual perspective.

This could be especially advantageous for those who are reserved or introverted, as it provides a straightforward and more comfortable means of meeting new people.

ALSO READ: Best way to keep a healthy weight? Balanced diet and exercise still the answer

Picture: Supplied

3. Fun

Many individuals link exercise with hard work rather than a source of enjoyment, often viewing physical activity as a duty.

Engaging in team sports can reintroduce the element of fun, as you interact with your teammates and frequently collaborate against a shared ‘opponent’ or rival.

With your attention fixed on achieving a final goal or objective (like winning a game or scoring a goal), you might not even realise the effort you are putting in. What an achievement.

Picture: Supplied

4. Stress management

In coping with stress, it’s crucial to have effective strategies, and participating in team sports proves to be a wonderful approach.

Physical activity diminishes the presence of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol in the body, simultaneously triggering the release of endorphins – those natural mood enhancers and pain-relieving agents in the brain.

Picture: Supplied

5. Cardiac health

Engaging in regular physical activity (the moderate or intense type typically associated with team sports such as hockey, netball, basketball, or soccer) fortifies your heart muscle, enhancing its performance as it circulates blood throughout your body and to your lungs.

Consequently, more blood flows to your muscles and increased oxygen reaches your body, leading to improved overall bodily efficiency.

An increasing number of adults with demanding careers, families, and other obligations are finding time for weekly soccer or hockey practices due to recognising the advantages of team sports.

Will you be among those joining their ranks?

NOW READ: Have a sensitive stomach? Try these16 steps to prevent stomach flu