Here is where your R2 KFC donations will go this December

Ever wonder where your KFC R2 goes?

If you plan to buy KFC this holiday season, your Add Hope donation will be going to disaster relief.



The famous chicken brand’s initiative gives customers the option to donate R2 or more each time they purchase a meal from any of its stores nationwide.

It announced all money raised through the Add Hope initiative this December will go to prominent disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers.

The fast-food restaurant also promises to match the amount donated this month to feed more children across South Africa.

Andra Nel, KFC Marketing Manager: Brand and Purpose, said they are grateful for all the customers’ contributions.

“Together, all the R2 donations our customers have added to their bills since the KFC Add Hope programme started in 2009 have and will continue to make vital differences in the daily lives of so many hungry South African children. And for that, we thank them.”

Gift of the Givers and KFC Add Hope collaboration

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, said it made sense for them to team up with KFC Add Hope and fight the devastation of hunger and malnutrition this holiday season.

“For millions of South African children, there is no holiday from hunger, particularly with the economy in the state it is in after the incredibly hard years of the pandemic. The number of children suffering from hunger and malnutrition in South Africa increases every year. A report from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation in October found that there were ‘eight million hungry children’ in South Africa.

“We have seen it on the ground when we have worked at disaster sites, whether it be a fire or flood. Hunger affects children, parents, and communities on a psychological, emotional, and physical level and leaves millions struggling to hold on to hope,” said Dr. Sooliman.

