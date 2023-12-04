WATCH: Ms Manche’s husband not impressed with her revealing Renaissance film premiere dress

“You’re not doing fashion. It’s stupidity…”

The Mommy Club star Tshego Manche, popularly known as Ms Manche, and other celebs slayed at the premiere of Beyonce’s Renaissance film.

The silver-themed film officially premiered in South African cinemas on Friday, 1 December.

As per the theme, Ms Manche rocked a beautiful silver dress paired with blonde hair. However, her husband, the Nigerian music star Adewale Adebayo, was not impressed.

“You’re not doing fashion. It’s stupidity… What is the point of wearing a dress where your a#* is out?” asked Adewale in a video Ms Manche posted on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé’s mother addresses skin bleaching’ comments about her Renaissance film premiere look

Ms Manche’s TV screen return

Ms Manche will return to television screens on Tuesday, 5 December, for the reunion of Showmax’s hit reality TV show, The Mommy Club.

On the show, she stars alongside four other moms, Her Majesty, Mpumi Mops, Nunurai, and Ratile Mabitsela.

The Mommy Club follows the five fancy moms and their 13 nannies as they navigate parenting challenges.

The reunion will be hosted by the multi-award-winning TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo.

Thembisa said she is looking forward to carrying out her first-ever reunion hosting duties,

“As a mom, I jumped at the opportunity to host The Mommy Club reunion. I have always wanted to host a reunion, so the fact that it came to me after all these years with a show I truly love is a blessing.

“So much has happened this season. It was explosive, so my duty as a seasoned host is to get to the root of everything. I am going to get to the bottom of all the tea. I owe that to the viewers.”

NOW READ: Mac G bestowed Entertainer of the Year at GQ Men of the Year Awards