Hillbrow to get the largest inner-city clean-up this Mandela Day

Jozi My Jozi movement aims to have the largest inner-city clean up in Hillbrow on Mandela Day

In November 2023 Jozi My Jozi collaborated with Standard Bank in another clean up effort of the city. Picture: jozi_my_jozi/Instagram

In the mid-1970s and 1980s, Hillbrow was one of the suburbs that people coming to Johannesburg wanted to reside in.

Today, it has become one of the most neglected suburbs in the city, synonymous with high levels of crime and population density.

To commemorate Mandela Day, non-governmental organisation Jozi My Jozi, through the Adopt a Project is aiming to have the largest inner-city clean up in Hillbrow, where more than 2000 people are expected to partake -1600 ordinary South Africans plus 750 students.

The clean-up will be of 34 blocks around Hillbrow, plus the Health Precinct and Joubert Park.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Mayor of Joburg, Kabelo Gwamanda Region F managers and teams will be participating in the clean-up on the day.

17 leading corporates including banks that operate within the Jozi inner city are also expected to make up the numbers.

“Our Adopt a Project plans for Mandela Day 2024 – and every day – demonstrate a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the city and its residents,” said Jozi My Jozi CEO Bea Swanepoel.

“By focusing on early childhood development, food security, and social justice, and by engaging individuals, corporates, and communities to take action, we are working to create a more equitable, resilient, and vibrant Johannesburg, and a better world for all,” said Swanepoel.

Everyday thing

The 365-day Adopt a Project campaign encourages everyone to volunteer their time and skills all year round to make a difference.

The online portal gives people the option of directly choosing a project, big or small. It is suitable for families, couples, individuals, learners or small businesses who want to contribute to society.

They will also change frequently with new projects uploaded as the needs are met.

“We invite the people of Jozi, to join us as we journey towards creating a city that we can all proudly call Jozi My Jozi,” said Swanepoel.

“Our goal is to engage the greater community of Joburg to work with us to create a safe and clean environment in our inner city, to make the act of volunteerism fun and to honour Mandela’s legacy by making a positive and lasting impact – all this to encourage people back into the CBD to work, study, play and live in a safe and secure environment,” she said.

Those who wish to participate are expected to meet at Emirates Park, Ellis Park between 08:00 am and 08:30 am and take buses from there to the Hillbrow clean-up area.

They will all be bussed back to Ellis Park around 11:00 am – 11:30 am for a soup kitchen lunch and entertainment.

