Community answers comedian Sifiso Tshabalala’s call, builds house for 70-year-old in Thokoza

A week after 70-year-old Mabuti Kobeng’s house was burnt down, his community in Thokoza, Gauteng, rallied to help him rebuild...

A week after 70-year-old Mabuti Kobeng’s house was burnt down, his community in Thokoza, Gauteng, rallied to help him rebuild his home during Mandela Month.

Kobeng’s house caught fire on the night of 8 July 2024 while he was sleeping and he lost all his belongings in the blaze.

A few days later, comedian and content creator Sifiso Tshabalala, who is known as Leagen Wayans, posted a video of himself appealing to the public for assistance.

“We decided as the youth that let’s just do something and raise awareness about this,” said Tshabalala.

“So far the feedback has been amazing. A few members of the community have been with us onsite cleaning and taking down the roof as well as plastering the walls,” said Tshabalala speaking to The Citizen.

“A few have also donated some monies to assist in buying the material and equipment. Companies have committed to pledge, we are still waiting on them.”

Tshabalala confirmed that social media philanthropist BI Phakathi has also contributed to the fundraising.

Actor Lunga Mofokeng also shared the video of Kobeng’s burnt house, showing how items in each room of the house were obliterated by the fire.

“uMkhulu [ an elderly man in isiZulu] tells us that what happened was, he was sleeping and a part of the [electrical] wiring was probably not okay and it went off because he doesn’t know what happened,” said Mofokeng in his video.

Progress being made at the Thokoza home of Mabuti Kobeng. Picture Supplied

‘Mkhulu is fine’

Kobeng, who woke up in the middle of the night surrounded by flames came out of the house unharmed. “Mkhulu was alone when the house burnt down. He is well,” Tshabalala said.

With the house burnt down and needing repairs, the senior citizen has found a temporary dwelling. “At the present moment, Mkhulu takes shelter in his backyard in a shack. He does have a family but does not live with them.”

In one of his latest videos, Tshabalala gives an update on the work that has been done to the burnt house.

“As much as we haven’t reached our goal, Mr BI Phakathi has invested in this thing and we still need more, and we’re grateful for what he has given us. But the work is a lot,” said Tshabalala.

