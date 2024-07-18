Time to emulate Madiba’s example

Reflecting on Mandela Day, let's follow Madiba’s example to combat corruption, crime, and inequality in South Africa.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa faces parliament today preparing to take the country back to the Promised Land, it is worth reflecting, on Mandela Day, about what Madiba might want us to do, so his great work and sacrifice will not have been in vain.

There can be few who would think Madiba would be happy with the morass of corruption, crime and inequality into which South Africa has sunk, but we are sure he would want us to look forward and commit ourselves to bringing our country back from the brink.

In doing that, we – and particularly our politicians and government employees – should seek to emulate the example of Nelson Mandela.

Always humble, he made it clear that he was a mere servant of us, the people.

Those in civil service should remember that before they try to arrogantly lord themselves over ordinary South Africans.

Most of all, we must all look within ourselves and try to take on board his words:

“It is not our ethnicity, or religion or culture that divides us. Since we have achieved our freedom, there can only be one division among us: between those who cherish democracy and those who do not.”