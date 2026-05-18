Ladies get set to jump into TGRSA GR Cup hot seat

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa is about to turn up the heat in the 2026 GR Cup season by throwing three well known personalities into the middle of real-world circuit racing.

Across three separate rounds of the 2026 TGRSA GR Cup season, celebrated broadcaster and media personalities Girlie Lukhele, Kriya Gangiah and Mpho Maboi will each take a turn behind the wheel of a pukka race-ready Toyota GR Yaris.

It’s going to be intense

The initiative aims to give the guest drivers a first-hand taste of the intensity, pressure and excitement that defines the TGRSA GR Cup paddock. They will be trading studios, microphones and simulators for helmets, race suits and wheel-to-wheel action.

The TGRSA GR Cup Hot Seat schedule for 2026 is as follows:

22-23 May | Zwartkops Raceway | Girlie Lukhele

18-19 September | Killarney Raceway | Kriya Gangiah

16-17 October | Zwartkops Raceway | Mpho Maboi

While each of the three women comes from a different background they all share one thing in common, a genuine passion for motorsport and a willingness to step outside their comfort zones.

Girlie Lukhele

Girlie Lukhele is a sim racer, content creator and rookie rally driver. She will be the first to tackle the challenge when she lines up at Zwartkops Raceway in May. Although her experience largely comes from the National Rally Championship, she is eager to test herself in circuit racing.

“Track is something that’s not very familiar to me. So, I’m really looking forward to learning, more than anything,” said Lukhele. “Rally has always been my comfort zone, but I’m hoping to apply what I’ve learned there to the track environment. And hopefully fight for a podium.”

Kriya Gangiah

Kriya Gangiah will make her TGRSA GR Cup Hot Seat debut later in the year at Killarney Raceway. She admits the challenge of tackling the iconic Cape Town circuit is both exciting and intimidating.

“I always get the opportunity to talk about racing and understand the theory behind it,” said Gangiah. “Now I finally get to put that theory into practice. I’ve driven road cars on various circuits before, but never Killarney, so this is going to be a completely new experience for me.”

Mpho Maboi

The final TGRSA GR Cup Hot Seat appearance of the season will belong to sports broadcaster Mpho Maboi who will race at Zwartkops Raceway in October.

Maboi, who has spent more than two decades working in radio and television, says the opportunity forms part of her personal commitment to embracing new experiences.

“I believe in saying yes to opportunities,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I just want to have fun and walk away with the experience of having driven a real racing car. What better way to do that than with the Toyota GR Cup?”

Growing motorsport

The GR Cup Hot Seat forms part of TGRSA’s broader commitment to growing motorsport participation and introducing new audiences to the excitement of circuit racing.

However, while the atmosphere around the initiative promises plenty of fun and entertainment. The challenge itself will be very real. The Toyota GR Yaris is a fast car.

It is demanding and exciting and while the ladies won’t be competing for championship points, the overall GR Cup has already proven fiercely competitive in 2026 across all its different categories.

The question now is simple: can these three personalities handle the pressure when the visor drops and the lights go out?