By Lineo Lesemane

29 Feb 2024

How to create a stylish TV wall wood panel: A step-by-step guide

With just a few materials and some creativity, you can craft a stylish addition to your home.

TV wood panel

TV wood panel in the living room. Picture: iStock

Transforming your living space with a decorative TV wall wood panel is easier than you might think.

With these simple steps, you can create a stunning decorative TV wall wood panel that adds both style and functionality to your living space.

Stylish TV wall wood panel and cabinet

Materials needed

  • Melamine board
  • Wood slats
  • Edging tape
  • Screws
  • Brackets
  • Handles
  • Hinges
  • Drill bit
  • Paint
  • Painting materials


Step-by-step guide

For wall wood panel

  1. Start by measuring the dimensions of your TV and the area where you want to mount it. Cut the melamine board to the appropriate size, ensuring it fits perfectly against the wall.
  2. Before mounting the melamine board and attaching the wood slats, paint it in your desired color or stain. Choose a paint that complements the existing décor of your room for a cohesive look. Wait for the paint to dry completely.
  3. Apply edging tape along the edges of the melamine board to give it a finished appearance. This will also help protect the edges from wear and tear over time.
  4. Attach wood slats to the wall using No More Nails glue. You can attach the wood slats horizontally or vertically across the melamine board. This will depend on your desired design. Leave equal gaps between each slat for a uniform look.

For the floating cabinet (optional)

  1. Cut the melamine board to the appropriate size.
  2. Use plastic brackets, nails, and a drill to put it together.
  3. To mount the cabinet, use stainless steel corner brackets.
  4. Install handles and hinges if you’ve chosen to include cabinet doors in your design.
  5. Finally, place your TV on the mounted panel and arrange any additional accessories or decorations around it to complete the look.
@diy_by_cphumer

Materials and Cost breakdown🫶🏽, I hope this helps #tvwalldesign #southafricandiy #homedecor #tvunit #hometransformation #diyslatwall #slatwall #wallpanelling

♬ original sound – Diy_By_Cphumer

