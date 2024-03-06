Lifestyle

6 Mar 2024

WATCH: How to make your own planter box for vegetables or flowers

You can create a custom planter box tailored to your space and preferences and enjoy growing plants at your home.

Man planting vegetables

Man planting vegetables on his rooftop garden. Picture: iStock

Do you want to grow your own organic vegetables or beautiful flowers, but your yard is too small? Worry not, here is how you can make your own planter box.

With a bit of creativity and some basic materials, you can create a perfect space to plant fresh vegetables or flowers right on your doorstep.

Why have your own planter box?

Having your own planter box allows you to grow a variety of plants of your choice, whether it’s vegetables, herbs, flowers, or even small trees.

Additionally, It serves as decorative elements, adding beauty and charm to your outdoor space and creating a focal point in your garden. 

Follow these easy step-by-step instructions to bring your green dreams to life.

Materials needed

  • Saw
  • Drill
  • Wood planks
  • Screws or nails
  • Measuring tape
  • Sandpaper
  • Paint or stain
  • Soil
  • Seeds or seedlings

Step-by-Step Guide

  1. Measure the dimensions for your desired size of the planter box.
  2. Use a saw to cut wood to match the dimensions you’ve determined for your box.
  3. Cut wood pieces to form the sides of the planter box. Use screws to secure the corners together (you can also use nails). 
  4. Make sure that your planter box is sturdy and level once assembled.
  5. Sand and finish smooth any rough edges or surfaces with sandpaper to prevent splinters and create a polished appearance.
  6. If desired, apply paint or stain to enhance your planter box’s aesthetic appeal.
  7. Once the paint has dried completely, fill your box with nutrient-rich soil, leaving enough space at the top for watering.
  8. Plant your desired vegetables or flowers. Water your plants regularly and ensure that they get enough sunlight and nutrients.
@diybyndivhuwo

Replying to @Dakalo Mulandana DIY- here’s an easy project to try for the gardening lovers or for those who want to start gardening . #diy #gardening #diygarden #planterbox #diybyndivhuwo #fypシ #tiktoksouthafrica #gardeningdiy #diyplanterbox #southafrica

♬ Rush by ayrastarr – AyraStarr⭐️

