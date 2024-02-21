PICS: Inside Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s baby room

The couple’s baby girl was born on 16 January 2024 in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his singer wife, Anlia’s fairytale just keeps on giving. First there was the fairytale romance leading up to their engagement, then their stunning wedding on the beautiful La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in the Western Cape in February last year. The circle has now been completed with the birth of their little girl, who South Africans are yet to get a glimpse of.

Anlia gave birth to her and Eben’s first-born on 16 January 2024 in Umhlanga, KwaZulu Natal. The couple hasn’t revealed their daughter’s name yet and the only photo Mzansi has seen of the Etzebeth’s little princess, was of Anlia cradling their newborn in her arms after the birth. The little one’s face was covered with a pink heart emoji.

Baby Etzebeth’s ‘Dreamland’

The one personal thing Anlia did share with her followers is her little girl’s room. The nursery was designed by Interior designer Melanie Van Zyl Botha.

The colour palette of the nursery is very neutral with white, beige and light brown dominating the room. The wall art, pastel green palm trees painted on one wall, was done by Minette Smit. This breaks the clinical white look.

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s baby room. Picture: Instagram @minette_artist

The Savoy Rocker and Foot Stool covered in Nevada 26 is from Hartelief Boutique, costing a not so comfortable R6 800.

The wooden crib and white compactum was made by carpenter Leon Fouché from Thysman Woodworks.

The fluffy light brown carpet where Eben and Anlia’s princess will be spending many joyful hours playing was sourced from Haus Homeware by Hertex.

Some of the finer decor details in Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s baby room. Picture: Instagram @minette_artist

Sharing a video clip of her little girl’s beautiful room, Anlia thanked everyone involved in the project for their contribution.

“Just wanted to give a shout out to @melaniebothainterior_lifestyle and her team for their magic in creating this beautiful nursery!”

Anlia’s followers flocked to the comments section of her post to express their thoughts about her baby room.

Linette van der Merwe expressed how beautiful the room is pointing out the sunglasses, guitars and shoes.

Lizelle Schoeman complimented Melanie and her team on their amazing design. “You have a talent from God to transform an empty room into a piece of heaven. @anliastar may you and your princess experience God’s favour on you and enjoy many joyful moments together!”

“Such a beautiful sanctuary for a beautiful princess,” commented Lenie Nepgen.

