Joshlin Smith DNA trace: What is the Krugel Theory Tester? [Video]

Controversial private investigator Danie Krugel (aka 'The Locator') claims he picked up a trace of Joshlin Smith’s DNA in Saldanha Bay.

Ex-cop Danie Krugel has allegedly traced the location of the missing Saldanha Bay girl Joshlin Smith with his DNA tracking device. Photos: Screengrabs/ Carte Blanche; TikTok and Facebook

Former Bloemfontein police officer and private investigator Danie Krugel claims he has proof that the missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith is still in Saldanha Bay.

Krugel reportedly made the discovery using his Matter Orientation System (MOS) – or Krugel Theory Tester – and a DNA sample to locate little Joshlin.

The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil with the striking green eyes and cheeky pigtails vanished like a needle in a haystack from the Middelpos informal settlement on 19 February.

Joshlin Smith: Ex-cop roped in with DNA machine

Despite an extensive search operation – which has extended as far as the United Kingdom (UK) alongside Interpol – May would mark three months in her headline-grabbing disappearance case.

Krugel – whose controversial quantum testing machine stirred up an international media frenzy in 2007 – said he was approached by Diazville gender-based violence (GBV) activist Reverend June Dolley-Major.

WATCH: DNA trace of Joshlin’s hair ‘points to Saldanha’

In a Facebook Live post which surfaced this week, Dolley-Major explained that she sent the ex-cop – wh ran the tests free of cost – some hair strands from elastic bands.

Interpol has been roped in to assist with the disappearance case of Joshlin Smith across borders. Photos: Facebook and Olivier Chassignole/ AFP

According to her, Krugel’s machine detected the missing girl’s DNA in two areas in the West Coast town.

The reverend explained that the information was handed over to the police. She added that she would make Krugel’s findings public if the police failed to act within two weeks’ time.

“Danie was trying to find hair samples of Joshlin to try and see if he could pinpoint exactly where Joshlin is. This equipment doesn’t show whether someone is alive or deceased. I was given his number, and we contacted each other. I found two elastic bands with Joshlin’s hair on it,” Dolley-Major said.

“And Danie received them. He is in Bloemfontein. He ran it from there and picked up Joshlin’s DNA in Saldanha Bay and gave us the exact location, which I will reveal if the police don’t do anything in two weeks’ time.”

Police following up on information of Joshlin ‘DNA trace’

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told IOL that the South African Police Service (Saps) couldn’t verify the accuracy of Krugel’s device, but gave the assurance that all information related to Joshlin’s disappearance was thoroughly investigated.

“This office cannot comment on the accuracy of the device quoted in the media enquiry. However, in the quest to find Joshlin Smith, all information received is followed up immediately by the investigation team irrespective of the source of methodology used to source the information.

A fleece top, backpack, baby blanket and piece of bone discovered in a drain in Diazville were sent to forensics in April to determine whether they are connected to Joshlin Smith. Photo: Supplied

“The above follow-up and sporadic searches are conducted in conjunction with community members, NGOs and other law enforcement agencies,” Van Wyk added.

Mother of Joshlin and three co-accused charged

Joshlin’s 33-year old mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, claimed she left her daughter in the care of her boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, as the little girl was too sick to go to school on the day she disappeared.

Kelly, Appollis and the couple’s friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia “Renze” Lombaard were arrested and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping in connection with Joshlin’s disappearance.

Lourentia ‘Renze’ Lombaard, left, during her first appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 March. Kelly Smith, the mother of little Joshlin, pictured top right, and her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis. Pictures: Screengrab via X/ @NewzroomAfrika and Facebook/ Gaytom McKanzie and Mayor Andre Truter

The four accused are due to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 May.

What is the Krugel Theory Tester?

In 2007, Krugel caused an international media frenzy after he appeared on the investigative journalistic programme Carte Blanche with his device.

He claimed that his Krugel Theory Tester could track down find any person anywhere in the world by using the DNA of the person.

In the TV interview, Krugel explained that his “magic box” uses “compassionate quantum physics” to trace missing people (dead or alive).

Former police officer Danie Krugel appeared on ‘Carte Blanche’ with his Krugel Theory Tester in 2007. Photo: YouTube screengrab

The private investigator – dubbed “The Locator” in the British media – also alleged during his appearance on Carte Blanche that he had used his device to find the remains of the victims of Gert van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen was a paedophile and serial killer active in Pretoria in the 1980s. Although Krugel’s search did yield some human bone fragments, they didn’t belong to Van Rooyen’s victims, according to science blogger Owen Swart.

A few months later, Krugel used his controversial device again to try and find the three-year-old UK girl Madeleine McCann, who went missing from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.

Madeleine has never been found.

Criticism for DNA tracking device

Throughout the years, Krugel’s invention has been met by a lot of scepticism with the prevailing view being that the tracking device is a scam.

In a 2007 report by IOL, Jacqueline Burke, a Johannesburg consulting scientist, questioned what she called “the basics”.

“A dead person has no magnetic field, no energy – nothingness. Unless you have a device planted in you, it’s impossible, even if dealing with tracer chemicals. There are no ions charging through you.”

Where is Joshlin Smith? R1m reward offered

A yellow notice for the missing little girl has been issued and posted on Interpol’s website.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is offering a R1 million reward to anyone with information that could help to locate Joshlin.