Mashatile VIP protection officers: Media banned from reporting on assault trial

The suspects are facing 12 charges, including pointing a firearm.

Eight VIP Protection Unit members appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 9 November. Picture: Twitter / @tndaba

The public will only get to find out the details of the assault case against Deputy President Paul Mashatile‘s eight VIP protection members once the trial is over.

Trial of Mashatile‘s VIP protection members

The eight men appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the start of the trial after the case was postponed last November.

Also on Monday, the media was prohibited from reporting or broadcasting live proceedings of the trial in order to protest the state’s witnesses.

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada are currently out on R10 000 bail each.

The eight South African Police Service (Saps) members were part of Mashatile‘s security when they were caught on camera assaulting civilians on the N1 highway near Olivedale in Johannesburg in July 2023.

The suspects are facing 12 charges, including pointing a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, obstruction of justice, and assault by way of threat.

VIP protection members back at work

The eight men returned to work in October after the finalisation of the disciplinary process against the officers.

“In line with the Saps disciplinary regulations, suspension is for 60 days; thereafter, the suspension is automatically lifted if the internal process is still underway,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said at the time.

Mathe pointed out that the VIP protection members were confined to the office and were not operational.

This was pending the finalisation of the internal departmental investigation and the criminal case before the court.

She added that the departmental investigation was at an advanced stage.

In a widely-circulated video, the police officers were seen allegedly assaulting three civilians, who were travelling in a VW Polo.

It was later revealed the motorist and passengers attacked were South African National Defence Force (SANDF) trainees.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel