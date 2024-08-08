KFC: Celebrates their own ‘female firsts’ this Women’s Day

This Women’s Day, KFC celebrates our very own ‘female firsts,’ a collection of stories from some of the incredible women that make up 60% of our 40,000 strong workforce.

We’ve come a long way since the march against the Urban Areas Act in 1956, however true equality has yet to become entrenched within modern society.

We still encounter hundreds of thousands of women that are still struggling to reach the next level, but even the smallest words of encouragement can be the turning point for them to break free.

As we celebrate the stories of the power of women to overcome everyday obstacles to live to their fullest potential, we encourage organisations across the board to examine their work practised to make sure we all foster workplaces of diversity and inclusion and create spaces where all women can continue to thrive.

Florence Molefe is the first woman in her family to have the means to educate her daughter, who is studying Health Sciences at North University, using her hard work to build the future generation of women.

Selinah Enwerem rose above the gender stereotypes and became the first in her family to work as a manager, holding the title of Restaurant General Manager within KFC.

Nandipha Ndeya is the first woman in her family to pass matric and the first to set foot in a technical college. When she started working, she was the first to give her parents financial relief and support her family, including providing an education for her siblings.

Hloni Mohope is the first Black/African female to assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer within any of KFC’s markets globally. Hloni currently leads and oversees the Marketing vision of 26 diverse markets, engaging with over 19 franchisees to successfully bring the KFC brand to life in a consistent and meaningful way. She is serving as the Chief Marketing Officer, KFC CEE (Central & Eastern Europe).

Dr Mikaela de Villiers is the youngest ever female recipient of a PhD in Media Studies from Rhodes University, awarded to her at age 25 where she completed her degree.

Duduzile Lettie Ndlangamandla was the first of 16 grandchildren to graduate with a National Diploma in hospitality management, going on to be the first in her family to hold a managerial position.

Rejoice Nokulunga Shirindzi is a woman with a litany of firsts: the first to buy her own car, renovate her mother’s house, hold a management position, send her daughter to culinary school, and sets an example by winning multiple awards at work.

Fiona Tsatsi is the first woman in her family to matriculate, graduate, to have a driver’s licence, to buy a car and to work her way up to become a powerhouse HR practitioner 12 years later.

Nompi Constance Fothoi is the first in her family to hold a management position, not only that – she is also the first female to buy her very own house and car.

Confidence Magolego remembers a time when there was not enough money to buy food for her family, and today, she is the first to use her job to get a loan from the bank and gradually buy materials to build a new home for herself and her family. She is the first in her family to do so.

Phumeza Mbasane-Nompumza took on the role of breadwinner for her family at a young age, but this has not stopped her from rising to the challenge to become a manager and a respected leader. She is the first female to be promoted to Area Coach in her franchise group, all while holding the fort to provide for her family as a widowed mother.

Nonhlanhla Princess Zibani is the first to obtain a bachelor’s degree in higher education in her family, an accolade she achieved while working full time as a Restaurant General Manager and studying part time.

Palesa Rathebe is the first female Area Coach in the Vaal Region, inspiring women across the region to follow her footsteps. In just three short years in the position, she has already trained two more women as coaches, taking inspiration from the fact that women uplift women.

Dudu Sarah Mthombeni found herself taking on responsibility for her family when her father passed. Today she has worked to become the first to get a formal qualification and a job that supports her mother and siblings to do the same.

Kayleen Bessit is the first woman in her family to make a guest appearance on national television. Her acting debut was on the acclaimed soap opera 7de Laan, reaching an audience of over three million viewers. Bessit was also the PR Manager for the show at the time.

Bongiwe Ciya is the first black female to be promoted from Restaurant General Manager to Area Coach level within her organisation, an aspirational role that requires great responsibility. She breaks boundaries and is an inspirational leader that marches fearlessly to her own beat.

As an orphan, Michelle Agatha Ragumb was spurred on by the support of people who saw greatness in her. Her firsts include getting a tertiary education, being awarded bursaries to support her high school education and obtaining outstanding results at college with the support of government funding. Today, she has her sights set on becoming a store leader in the next few years, knowing that hardship and challenges cannot stop anyone from becoming anything they wish to be.

Lindiwe Ndlovu is a mother, a leader and a woman who takes great pride in ‘giving hope’ to her team. She is the first in her family to become a Restaurant General Manager and holds a food science degree which she believes helps her to better understand food safety in her restaurant to always uphold the highest standards.

Andiswa Jwili is the sole breadwinner and first in her family to become a Manager and complete her bachelor’s in education at the University of South Africa.

When she was just 21, Ziyanda Sonwabo was the first female to run a combination of stores for a franchise in the Eastern Cape, at 29 she was the first young African female to be appointed to Area Coach, and at 30 she was appointed to a leadership position within her franchise group. At KFC, she is proud to be among the first to be a part of the Woman on The Move Female Leadership programme and hopes to continue her management path. Dipuo Mofokeng is the first female to obtain a diploma in her family, in Business Management and Entrepreneurship, and she is proud to hold the position of Restaurant General Manager at KFC.

Mokgadi Gift Mohlala is the first female child in her family to win a silver medal in athletics, going on to be the first girl to break the stereotype and play soccer, a sport which she enjoys to this day.

Nthabiseng Eunice Nkoe is the first in her family, on both her mother’s and father’s sides, to pass grade 12 and is the first to hold a managerial position.

Email za-kfcafricamedia@yum.com to nominate female firsts for KFC 2025 International Women’s Day campaign.