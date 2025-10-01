Lekau Sehoana launches new sneaker brand a year after the liquidation of Drip Footwear

The liquidation came after a court application by Wideopen Platform, a company specialising in large-scale advertising.

A year after his previous business was liquidated, Lekau Sehoana has launched a new sneaker brand.

“Kite is more than just a brand to me – it’s a testament to the power of perseverance. It’s a reminder that our struggles shape us and our triumphs define us,” writes Sehoana, introducing the new brand.

Sehoana’s previous sneaker brand, Drip Footwear, was liquidated in September last year following a High Court ruling in Johannesburg.

The liquidation led to the immediate closure of its 14 retail stores and the termination of all employee contracts.

According to attorney Kim Warren, who represented Wideopen, Sehoana’s business owed R20 million for advertising services.

“After our liquidation, I had to attend commission inquiries, my bank accounts were frozen and assets were attached. Accountants, lawyers, auditors and staff were subpoenaed,” Sehoana said earlier this year.

Doing things right

The new brand is called Kite, which the businessman said is inspired by childhood memories of playing with a kite.

“One of the things I found was just us spending the whole day building kites and running around the hood,” he said in a post.

“One of the things about a kite is, if you don’t build it right it never takes off. You have to also run so fast against the wind while releasing the string to get it high up there. A process that is beautiful and refreshing once you get it right.”

“Nowadays is so easy to buy a Kite, like my brand lol. But the principle behind the scenes of building one also stays the same. You have to build it right. Also, you have to get it into the hands of a customer to get it to fly…”

