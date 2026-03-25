Councillor gunning for DA top job: I won’t be used as a token black

John Steenhuisen will officially step down as DA Federal leader in April.

The man challenging Geordin Hill-Lewis to lead the DA in the upcoming federal congress says he was not forced to put his hand up to run for mayor of Cape Town.

Sibusiso Dyonase, 33, from Midvaal in Gauteng, has been officially announced as the only black candidate challenging Hill-Lewis for the party’s top job.

Some in the party believe he has been placed there as an opponent of Hill-Lewis for appearance purposes, but he has denied it.

There were also reports that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, and other notable party leaders would raise their hands to contest Hill-Lewis, but they did not.

Instead, it was Dyonase who placed his name in the hat for the position of deputy chairperson of the Federal Council.

“There is no way I would allow myself to be used as a token because I did this and I believe in my leadership,” he said.

“This is democracy, the delegates must be given a choice to choose,” he added.

If Dyonase is elected, he will become the party’s first black leader since Mmusi Maimane left the party in 2019.

One of the reasons Maimane left the party was his differences with party leaders over race issues.

Dyonase is currently a councillor for the DA in the Sedibeng district municipality. He holds a higher certificate in accounting sciences and is studying a degree in public procurement through the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Nervous but confident

He said he is nervous about the upcoming congress, but he believes he is just as capable as Hill-Lewis of taking the DA to the upcoming local government elections and growing the party.

“I believe that I am capable of leading, and my past experience in various roles in the DA has emboldened me to have the confidence to raise my hand.

“I believe that I adapt very quickly to challenging situations as a learner, and the DA is a party of equal opportunity; people should choose the person with whom they resonate.

“I have also contributed to the party in many ways. I have been with the DA since I was 15,” he said.

Choose me on merit, not race

Questioned about the controversial race issues in the DA, he said he believes leaders should be elected on “merit” and not because of their race.

“The DA is the most diverse party. We do not need any race to lead the DA, we need capable leaders,” he said.

Dyonase said if he becomes DA leader, he will ensure that all South Africans unite behind the DA.

“It is now clear that the DA is the only party that can deliver services to South Africans and take the country forward,” he said.

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Fit for purpose

He said he does understand that Hill-Lewis could have the upper hand as mayor of Cape Town, as one of the favourites to take over from John Steenhuisen as party leader.

But Dyonase said this will not stop him from taking his best shot at becoming the DA’s next federal leader.

“I do believe that he has done well as the mayor of Cape Town, but I also believe in my own capabilities and having the ability to contest, “he said.

Dyonase said he believes that South Africa can become a powerhouse on the continent, with the right government.

“I have seen first-hand what the ANC has done in Sedibeng, and it is a mess. I am talking about a municipality where more than 70% of the budget goes to salaries, where we buy municipal cars that are stolen, even though we pay for security.

“This country can become a better place for all South Africans under a DA government,” he said.

Dyonase said his age does not deter him from sitting in big meetings on behalf of the party and negotiating on DA policies.

“I do not mind being in meetings with Fikile Mbalula and Gayton McKenzie,” he said.

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