‘I’m ready to say what had happened’: Ex-Saps officer Matipandile Sotheni denies killing Witness D

The case was postponed to May for a formal bail application.

A former elite police officer, Matipandile Sotheni, has denied any role in the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as “Witness D”.

Sotheni, once a member of the Special Task Force (STF) within the South African Police Service (Saps), made his second appearance at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

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The 41-year-old stands accused of killing Van der Merwe at his Brakpan home on 5 December 2025, in full view of his family.

Sotheni, who resigned from Saps in 2019, now faces serious charges including conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Matipandile Sotheni speaks out in court

Tensions rose during proceedings when Sotheni attempted to address the court directly, firmly denying the allegations against him.

“I have nothing to do with this crime,” he said.

Although the magistrate halted his attempt to address the court, Sotheni also raised concerns about legal representation, claiming the lawyer present was not acting on his behalf.

“The lawyer here, it is the first time I see him today. He has not been given instruction by me.

“He did not even take my statement, your Worship. I’m arrested here for something I did not commit,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Get down!’: Inside slain Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe’s last moments

Sotheni objected to the postponement of the case, stating his desire to clear his name.

“I have not done anything here. I’m on social media. I’m everywhere. My name is painted [in a bad light].

“So, postponing this case, it’s delaying the matter and I wish to assist the court. I’m ready with my statement. I’m ready to say what had happened.”

‘I’m not okay’

The matter was postponed to 14 May for a formal bail application.

Speaking to the media as he walked out of the dock, Sotheni continued to protest his innocence.

“I have a lot to say. No, I’m not okay. I must take my children to school. I’ve got a lot to do. I’ve got three kids. I haven’t done this.”

READ MORE: ‘I am being seen as the killer police’: EMPD’s Mkhwanazi denies involvement in Witness D’s murder

The police previously identified three suspects in Van der Merwe’s murder, with Sotheni alleged to have been the gunman in the attack.

Another suspect, Wiandre Pretorius – believed to have driven the vehicle used in the shooting – died by suicide on 7 February 2026.

Sotheni himself was arrested a little more than a month later, on 14 March.

Witness D’s death linked to another murder

Van der Merwe was a significant figure in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he testified under the alias “Witness D”.

His evidence implicated numerous individuals in the alleged torture and killing of suspected robber Emmanuel Mbhense.

According to his testimony, Van der Merwe claimed that in April 2022, he was instructed by Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi to dispose of Mbhense’s body.

Mbhense was allegedly assaulted and killed by a group that included law enforcement officers and private security personnel in Brakpan.

He suffered blunt force trauma before his body was dumped in a lake in Germiston.

The Mbhense investigation has implicated multiple individuals, with 12 people initially identified as persons of interest – including both Pretorius and Van der Merwe.

However, the number has since decreased following several deaths.

Pretorius – whose death occurred just two days after his car was riddled with 16 bullets in an attempted hit in Boksburg – and Van der Merwe are among four individuals who have died, alongside two others killed in March 2023 and October 2025.

Eight suspects connected to the case are still alive as investigations continue.

NOW READ: Wiandre Pretorius linked to Witness D’s murder and Emmanuel Mbhense case before his death