Makhosazana Dlomo on her growing passion for Tent Pegging after representing SA in the Middle East [VIDEO]

South Africa came fifth in a competition that included seven other countries, held in Jordan. Dlomo was part of team SA

Makhosazana “Khosi” Dlomo with her horse. She recently represented South Africa at an international competition in the Middle East. Picture: khosi.dlomo/Instagram

Teenage girls tend to gravitate towards sporting codes such as netball, hockey and even soccer if they are interested in sport.

Because Tent Pegging is a rarity, Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Dlomo said she wasn’t as vocal about being active in the unique sport.

“I think in high school I never told any of my friends; I told them I do horse riding, but I never told them what I do,” Dlomo told The Citizen.

Earlier this month, Dlomo represented South Africa at an international Tent Pegging competition in Jordan in the Middle East. Mzansi came fifth in a competition that included seven other countries.

“I wouldn’t say it’s because I felt uncool, but I just think it’s a thing of it being unpopular, and I didn’t think they would care. Like for one instance I remember in high school, the headmaster would give out awards for making the KZN team and I’d tell her please don’t announce my name in assembly, please call me aside afterwards” she confesses.

Representing SA in Jordan

“I did enjoy it. It was a learning experience, a whole new playing field. It was really fun getting to know my teammates on a personal level.”

This was her first time representing the country in Tent Pegging. However, she has competed in a handful of competitions, which have earned her numerous awards.

“I think my favourite memories are the time spent with the riders here cause it’s just like a family. So I just love going up to the farm and just spending time with them and making memories. I also enjoyed the SA Champs, it’s always a fun time with the gang.”

Dlomo also enjoys the competitive nature that comes with Tent Pegging. She rides for Okusha Equestrian Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 18-year-old admitted she isn’t much of a sports fan, admitting that she tried watching dressage, but it wasn’t her cup of tea.

“I don’t watch any horse sports on TV. I think the first and last time was last year in Durban in July; I watched that one. Because it was my first year being legal, I wanted to bet but I did not bet because I don’t believe in gambling.”

Describing the feeling she gets when she’s riding a horse, Dlomo said it was a peaceful one.

“If I’m not training, as Tent Pegging, I find it to be quite peaceful. It’s just a break from reality and the stress of like, if I’m stressed about something, it’s just a break because usually on the horse, you don’t usually talk to people, so it’s quite relaxing,” she said.

“But if I’m Tent Pegging, I’d describe that [feeling] as an adrenaline rush, and that’s what attracted me to the sport.”

Balancing Tent Pegging and studying

She will start her event planning and wine-making studies at Stellenbosch this year.

“As of now, until March, I’m going to focus on my studies, and then I will start competing because there are other clubs in the Western Cape,” she says, adding that she plans on riding for the Paarl Club.

In balancing her passion for riding and her studies, Dlomo will use the same modus operandi she used in high school.

“Training on a Saturday for the whole day, and when there are competitions, I will compete. I do think that now that I’ve gotten older, I don’t need to train intensely as I did when I was younger.”

She compares Tent Pegging to riding a bicycle. “Once you’ve got the style down, training is just solidifying the style, So I’ll balance it by carving out time on the weekends for training.”

