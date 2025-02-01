Ayoba and TikTok join hands to integrate content app

The TikTok integration within Ayoba will be live on Android devices in all key territories, with iOS to follow. Picture: Ayoba

Ayoba has teamed up with short-form video platform TikTok to directly integrate its content within the ayoba app.

The partnership is set to transform Africa’s digital content landscape and marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration on the African continent, bringing TikTok’s content to millions of Ayoba users.

Competition

The collaboration will allow the two companies to remain popular as TikTok faces competition from Instagram reels. Snapchat and You Tube Shorts among others.

TikTok’s fate in the U.S. also dangling between the Supreme Court and President Donald Trump as competitors move in to try and claim its ad dollars.

These platforms aren’t just vying for ad dollars, they’re after TikTok creators — a plethora of content, engagement and revenue.

Partnership

Burak Akinci, CEO of ayoba said TikTok content within ayoba, creating a seamless, all-in-one experience.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing value-driven digital solutions that meet the unique needs of our growing African audience.”

The integration places TikTok as a prominent feature on Ayoba’s bottom navigation, making it accessible for users across 17 African key regions.

TikTok serves as a powerful launchpad for Africa’s creative talent, enabling individuals to transform their passions into opportunities.

For Ayoba, this integration fuels deeper user engagement by making it easier for individuals to share content and amplify brand campaigns directly with their communities.

Driving Creativity

The partnership is a response to the growing demand for short-form video content in Africa, where increasing smartphone penetration and digital adoption are fuelling new opportunities for creators and audiences.

TikTok said with its ability to inspire creativity and connect people through engaging content, is already a key driver of cultural trends globally and within Africa.

“With TikTok already capturing a substantial audience in Africa, this collaboration allows it to deepen its presence and reach millions of additional users via Ayoba.”

Availability

The TikTok integration within Ayoba will be live on Android devices in all key territories, with iOS to follow.

Users will simply tap on the TikTok tab in the Ayoba app’s bottom navigation to start watching videos.

With this partnership, Ayoba continues to refresh how users across Africa access entertainment, communication, and digital tools – all in one platform.

