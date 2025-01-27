Cocomelon to turn on the juice

Tarry's runner comes off an excellent performance in a Grade 3 feature.

Fillies and mares are the focus on the Classic track at the Vaal on Tuesday when the two races head up the card are both MR 94 Handicaps for the fairer sex.

The first comes up in Race 4 and is over 1600m and this could go the way of lightly raced Cocomelon.

This three-year-old filly is only a one-time winner but Sean Tarry’s charge has been racing in stronger company and now takes a slight drop in class.

Her last two starts were in feature races, the first being the Grade 3 Fillies Mile where she finished unplaced behind stablemate World Of Alice and then a highly encouraging last effort when finishing strongly to end up a 0.70-length fourth Gimmefabulous in the Grade 3 Mother Russia Stakes over 1400m.

Tarry has been trying various forms of headgear but she seemed to adapt best to the cheek pieces last time and they have been kept on for this event. Even her penultimate run where she “got lost” from a wide draw over 1600m on the Turffontein Standside track but still managed to produce the third fastest final 400m.

She comes in with just 53kg on her back and will be ridden by Muzi Yeni who rode her in her previous race.

The main threat should come from Ceuta who is in fine form and will have Gavin Lerena in the irons. Trained by David Nieuwenhuizen, this daughter of Gimmethegreenlight has run seven times for three wins and four places and has an excellent record over this trip.

The only concern is whether she will be able to give 6kg and a beating to Cocomelon.

Exactas and Swingers could be the way to go.

Johan Janse van Vuuren’s promising filly Cosmic Queen looks the runner to beat in Race 7, the other MR 94 Handicap, this one over 1000m. This three-year-old daughter of Var has only run twice, finishing two lengths behind Poblano on debut and then coming back from a five-month break, romping clear of the opposition to beat Alesian Beau by 4.25 lengths.

Lerena rode her in both of those races but presumably, because she will carry just 54.5kg, Chase Maujean will be aboard this time.

Poblano recently franked that first-race form when finishing a close second behind Almond Sea in the Betway Swallow Stakes.

Lerena and Janse van Vuuren team up Race 2, a Maiden Plate over 2000m, with Bad Medicine who looks the best bet on the card. The well-bred son of Vercingetorix has been a steady improver but was backed into favourite when trying the distance last time and after travelling well he ran out of steam and ended in fourth.

It was a creditable run, however, as he encountered soft ground and after a slow start was rushed through the gears to get into a decent position. He tried to rally but the going was never going to suit a young three-year-old with a decent action and he finished fatigued.

He should turn in a much stronger performance in his second try over the distance especially if the going comes up as good.

Bad Medicine has already finished ahead of main protagonists Lightinthestorm, Casus Belli and Santiago’s Pride and with improvement to come should not stop this time.